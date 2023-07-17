The Majority Of Large Enterprises To Boost IT Staff This Year

Timothy Prickett Morgan

The sample is small, the data is a little bit musty, but the news is good.

Back in October and November last year, the market researchers at Gartner did a survey of chief information officers at large enterprises and 501 people responded from all over the world; 182 of them were from North America, Europe/Africa/Middle East, and Asia/Pacific, which means by definition that Central America and South America were over-represented a bit in the survey. So take these results with a grain of salt, and maybe some pepper.

By Gartner’s definition, a large enterprise is one with $1 billion or more in revenues a year, and by definition this means this data may only possibly apply to a subset of the IBM i on Power Systems base. According to the survey, 81 percent of those CIOs surveyed said they would be increasing the headcount in the IT department this year, and an of those surveyed, a pretty incredible 67 percent said they would be boosting the IT staff by at least 10 percent to take on digital and modernization initiatives.

We have no idea how such trends may apply to small and medium businesses, but we strongly expect that such exuberance is much less common when it comes to increasing the IT staff.

And even those large enterprises that want to increase IT personnel are facing all kinds of issues that are making it difficult to do so, issues that affect all employers regardless of size. Take a look:

In addition to categorizing the issues facing CIOs as they try to hire this year, the survey did an interesting thing: It asked CIOs who was doing the work in the IT department. At the time, full-time employees did 56 percent of the work, which various kinds of automation – including nascent generative AI tools – accounted for a little over 9 percent of the work. The rest, we presume, was done by part-time workers and various remote manage services providers who often fill in gaps in system management, monitoring, and other things.

