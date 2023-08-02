Four Hundred Monitor, August 2

Jenny Thomas

As we roll into the latter part of the year, many of your organizations – and many of you – are planning what to do to end the year successfully. But making the decision on which way to steer the ship can be very stressful, and companies can stagnate without a fearless leader at the helm. Our Top Story suggestion this week looks at how success comes from action; and why those who delay may not succeed. Not that there aren’t reasons to hesitate, but being able to make the call when to take the risk is a critical skill. Read on for more news and advice that may be able to help you make that decision.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Forbes) Making the decision is half the battle in success. Analysis paralysis is real, according to this author.

(CIO) Making decisions comes with the territory for CIOs, but be careful what you delegate.

(Federal Times) Federal leaders need to appeal to a new generation of workers to fill the cyber gap.

(Information Week) The news around cybersecurity seems to always be bad, but here is a more optimistic outlook.

(ComputerWorld) AI skills are in high demand.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(NAViGATE) Super early bird registration has ended, but you can still be an early bird if you register for NAViGATE by September 2. This event will be held at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront from October 11-14 in Virginia Beach.

(Open Legacy) This blog answers the question, “what is a legacy system?”

(Fortra) Email communication is a prime target for cybercriminals. This blog offers tips on how to protect your organization.

(Zend) Three project ideas for new PHP developers.

(System i Developer) Our friends at SiD have revealed the next series of Summit Deep Dive Workshops for IBM i developers. Choose from 13 interactive, half-day online workshops with Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris, or Mike Pavlak. Cement new skills in SQL, RPG, open source on IBM i, APIs/web services, Db2 for i and more. The Series begins September 19 and runs through October 31.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 23 – Online Meeting – The August TUG (Toronto Users Group for Power Systems) meeting will feature Robert Swanson, senior partner for CNX Corporation, who will give a presentation titled, “Using SQL to pull web service data into your IBM i applications.” Register online to get password and agenda.

September 11-14 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2023 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects and more. With over five thousand attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

September 11-14 – Pewaukee, Wisconsin – The inPower 2023 conference is three and a half days of targeted content focused on Infor customers running ERP on IBM i, including Infor LX, System 21 and XA.

September 19 – Online Workshop – Getting to a Modern Database on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, covers the design and definition of a modern database and the steps necessary to re-define an existing database with DDL — without having to make any program changes.

September 19 – Online Meeting – QUSER welcomes Simon Hutchinson to their September online meeting. He will be making two presentations: Temporal Tables and Tricks with Spool files.

September 21 – Online Workshop – RDi Quick Start for PDM Fans, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner, helps you get started (or re-started) quickly using RDi’s new PDM perspective. This simplified interface includes a table that allows you to “work with members” (or objects or libraries) in a form that looks and feels much like PDM — but with many cool added features.

September 26 – Online Workshop – Data Structures & Arrays for Today’s RPG Apps, a half day online workshop with Jon Paris, covers Nested Data Structures, Multi-Dimensional Arrays, Dynamic Arrays, Templates, Modern Indicator usage, Data Structure I/O, and more.

September 28 – Online Workshop – Intro to Open Source on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, introduces you to the fundamentals of using Open Source Software on IBM i. Mike will cover concepts and terminology, how to install and manage open source tools, and survey several open source projects and languages.

October 3 – Online Workshop – Foundations in SQL on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, covers SQL terminology and concepts, including basic syntax for Data Manipulation Language (DML) and Data Definition Language (DDL), as well as the many SQL functions and compare/contrast some of them with RPG built-in functions. We’ll look at accessing data from multiple tables using JOIN and UNION. We’ll look at the use of subselect (a SELECT within a SELECT) and the use of Common Table Expressions (CTE) to accomplish more complex data access.

October 5 – Online Workshop – RPG Procedures & SRVPGMs by Example, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner, covers how and why to use ILE procedures, modules, service programs, binding directories, binder language, and activation groups.

October 10 – Online Workshop – Python for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, explores the implementation, syntax and application use cases of Python on IBM i.

October 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Join COMMON for NAViGATE, which will feature more than 100 sessions presented by industry expert speakers, an expo of leading solution providers in the IBM i space, and limitless networking opportunities to connect with peers and experts to maximize your learning opportunities.

October 12 – Online Workshop – API Enable Your Application with Web Services, a half day online workshop with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy, takes you step by step through the basics of creating and consuming web services using either RPG or SQL along with JSON or XML and HTTPAPI or IWS. Learn which approach is right for you.

October 17 – Online Workshop – A to Z of Embedded SQL in RPG, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you from the basics of a simple SELECT statement, to using a cursor, to using a paging cursor, to using SQL to maintain your data, to wrapping SQL functions as RPG subprocedures, to accessing the web with SQL, to the proper use of dynamic SQL… and much, much more.

October 19 – Online Workshop – Is Code for IBM i Right for You?, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner and Jon Paris, introduces you to Code for IBM i, an open source extension to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio. This new IDE supports developers working on IBM i applications that use languages like RPG, COBOL and CL as well as PHP, Node.js, Python and other open source languages.

October 24 – Online Workshop – PHP for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, focuses on the fundamentals of PHP. It moves on to exhibit a simple use case for an application and then decompose the application with a LOT of nifty tools and features.

October 26 – Online Workshop – Coding a Modern RPG Application, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you through the structure and code behind a modern RPG application, exploring the details of each of its many layers.

October 31 – Online Workshop – SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, shows you how to use SQL to allow other languages (and platforms) to take advantage of existing IBM i code or to access SQL capabilities from RPG or COBOL applications.