IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 32

Doug Bidwell

Here is what is new: A new “version” of Access Client Solutions (ACS) is available for download, catch the link in the Guide. (Your “Check for Update” won’t catch it, and you won’t see the version until you get all the way into the ACS Main window, and do the Help/About.) This is an updated version, no change to the ODBC driver. This version of ACS uses the IBM GSKit version 8.0.55.31 with the latest security updates.

This is important: Prior versions of ACS have security defects. Specifically, Security Bulletin: IBM i Access Client Solutions – Windows Application Package is vulnerable to a timing issue with RSA Decryption in GSKit builds prior to 8.0.55.31 (CVE-2023-32342), which you can find out more about at this link.

Version: 1.1.0.27 (This is an updated version previously shipped)

Build Date = June 2023

The installed files will be in:

C:\Program Files (x86)\IBM\Client Access (OR)

C:\Program Files\IBM\Client Access

Build date: 6/27/2023

This update includes: IBM GSKit version 8.0.55.31 with the latest security updates. After installing this update, to verify IBM GSKIT has been updated:

Open the “IBM i Access Client Solutions” folder on the Desktop Double click Properties. Answer yes to the prompt. Select the “Secure Sockets” tab Verify the “IBM i Access client encryption” is 8.0.55.31

On another vulnerability front, see Security Bulletin: ISC BIND on IBM i is vulnerable to denial of service due to a memory usage flaw (CVE-2023-2828), which you can find out more about here. The issue can be fixed by applying PTFs to IBM i. IBM i releases 7.5, 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2 will be fixed:

5770-SS1 Rls PTF Number 7.5 SI84098 7.4 SI84153 7.3 SI84157 7.2 SI84176

Now, here is another issue: Application of p2 activation kit to IBM Rational Developer for i 9.8 fails to update license status, see this link for more. In IBM Rational Developer for i 9.8, the activation kit is installed through the p2 structure with Help/Install New Software. At times, this license application appears to succeed, however, the license display continues to show either as Trial with an eventual expiration or Nodelock.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.3

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

Defective PTFs

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.3

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.3

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

Tip O’ The Week: More like Tip ‘O The Month, but here we go: IBM’s TechXchange 2023 conference is coming up, running from September 11 through 14. This is a must-attend event for technologists using IBM products and solutions, with over a thousand technical breakout sessions, hands-on experiences, product demonstrations, instructor-led labs, and certifications tailored to your interests. The agenda is available here.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

ObjectConnect: ObjectConnect over TCP/IP, 6343185

User Group: Power Systems Virtual User Group, 1120377

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

MustGather: Issues with the IBM Web Administration for i GUI, 634347

MustGather: How to collect and review the ACTIVATIONHEAPS macro output from SST, 6556810

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Navigator for i – Monitors, 6561883

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Options to Configure a Printer on an IBM i System, 644475

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

Nothing new to report here

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (08/05/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 07/07/23 SI83652 SE80124 SI84074 (When available) SI83634 SI83569 SI83484 SI83436 SI83434 SI83413 SI83330 SI83285 7.4 08/04/23 MF71205 MA50297 MF71233 (When available) MF70085 7.3 05/26/23 SI79287 SE79905 SI83578 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31