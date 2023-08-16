Raz-Lee Updates Anti-Ransomware

Alex Woodie

Ransomware is not the summer blockbuster that it was in 2021, when hundreds of unprepared organizations across the country succumbed to attacks. But neither has ransomware disappeared as a security problem. In fact, it’s probably a good idea to stake out a ransomware strategy, which could involve deploying Raz-Lee Security’s unique IBM i software.

Raz-Lee Security rolled out its Anti-Ransomware product back in the summer of 2018, well before the huge uptick in attacks that occurred in 2021. The software works by first detecting ransomware attacks, which would typically target files in the IFS. It then would take action, such as shutting down the IP addresses that are the source the attacks on the IBM i IFS, or killing all file serving activities. Lastly, the software automatically sends out alerts to SIEMS or other security tools, ensuring that security officers get the message.

Last month, Raz-Lee announced on its website that it has shipped Anti-Ransomware version 7.74. According to the Nanuet, New York, company, the performance of the product has been improved through two changes: shifting processing out of the exit program, and adopting processor multithreading.

Splitting most of the product’s workload out of the exit program will have a big impact on performance, the company says.

“Previously, Anti-Ransomware had worked entirely within exit programs, identifying attacks there,” the company says. “Since the operating system waited until each exit point returned its decisions, users also had to wait until each individual action was inspected.”

With version 7.74, the bulk of the product’s work can now takes place asynchronously, outside of the exit programs. The user no longer has to wait for these operations to complete, the company says.

Adoption of multi-threading should also have an impact on performance. Previously, the software spawned multiple single-threaded jobs, each named QZLSFILE, for each of a user’s shares. With the new release, a single job named QZLSFILET can share activities for multiple users.

Anti-Ransomware users don’t have to adopt asynchronous workloads or multi-threading, as the product enables the user to decide whether or not to use the new capabilities. But considering the company spent time to implement these new features, chances are good that they will benefit users, who will want to use them.

