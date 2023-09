IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 35

Doug Bidwell

We have been on hiatus for a few weeks, and there is a lot of stuff to catch up on. There are a slew of security vulnerabilities and a whole bunch of PTFs for the current releases of IBM i that you need to deal with. Let’s start with the security issues.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime for IBM i are vulnerable to denial of service, availability, integrity, and confidentiality impacts due to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can find out more about at this link. Here are the PTFs for this vulnerability:

IBM i Release 5770-JV1 Group PTF Number Level 7.5 SF99955 Level 6 7.4 SF99665 Level 19 7.3 SF99725 Level 29

Second, we have Security Bulletin: Multiple Vulnerabilities in IBM Java SDK affect IBM WebSphere Application Server and IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty due to July 2023 CPU, which you can find out more about here, with additional information available here.

Third, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime for IBM i are vulnerable to arbitrary code execution due to an unsafe deserialization flaw (CVE-2022-40609), with the details at this link. Here are the PTFs for this vulnerability:

IBM i Release 5770-JV1 Group PTF Number Level 7.5 SF99955 Level 6 7.4 SF99665 Level 19 7.3 SF99725 Level 29

OK, now there are new PTF groups for IBM i 7.2 in this issue, too. SF99719 720 Group HIPER level 232 is new for 7.2 as of 8/22/23, which has all HIPERs since the announcement of V7R2M0. See this link for more information. Then there is SF99718 720 Group Security level 121, which is also new for IBM i 7.2 as of 8/22/23 and which contains Security PTFs released since General Availability of V7R2M0. This link has more information on that.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 7.5

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

Defective PTFs

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 7.5

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

Defective PTFs

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 7.5

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

WebSphere Application Server V8.5

Defective PTFs

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

Tip O’ The Week: This is the last time I will remind you: IBM’s TechXchange 2023 conference is this week. This is a must-attend event for technologists using IBM products and solutions, with over a thousand technical breakout sessions, hands-on experiences, product demonstrations, instructor-led labs, and certifications tailored to your interests. The agenda is available here.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

This Space Left Intentionally Blank

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

This Space Left Intentionally Blank

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Configuring IBM i ACS for HMC Remote Console, 645239

Access Client Solutions and Windows 11 Version 22H2- Windows Default Console, 6831851

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

This Space Left Intentionally Blank

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

This Space Left Intentionally Blank

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (08/26/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defective PTF rundown (The last defective for each release):

Defective PTF rundown (The last defective for each release): Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 08/25/23 SI84098 SE80391 SI84411 (When available) 7.4 08/25/23 SI84153 SE80391 SI84419 (When available) 7.3 08/25/23 SI84157 SE80391 SI84438 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31