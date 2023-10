IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 41

Doug Bidwell

Here is something interesting. There is a new cume for IBM i 7.3, just after it goes out of standard support and is now on extended support. For years, we have been after IBM to put a cume out when it stops supporting a release, kind of a summation at end of life. This is the first time Big Blue has managed to do that.

It is likely a coincidence, but it should have always been policy. It is difficult to round up docs and PTFs for an end of life product two years after the fact. Having a stake in the sand like a cume on last day of life would be very easy to reconcile ever after. So thanks for that, IBM.

And now, onto a whole bunch of security vulnerabilities you need to be aware of.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a local privilege escalation (CVE-2023-40375), which you can find out more about here. The issue can be fixed by applying a PTF to IBM i:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 7.5 SI84247 7.4 SI84248 7.3 SI84249 7.2 SI84250

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a local privilege escalation due to a flaw in IBM Backup, Recovery & Media Services for i (CVE-2023-40377), with more information at this link here. The issue can be fixed by applying a PTF to IBM i. IBM i releases 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2 will be fixed. The vulnerability does not exist in IBM i 7.5. The IBM i PTF number for 5770-BR1 contains the fix for the vulnerability:

IBM i Release 5770-BR1 7.4 SI84629 7.3 SI84640 7.2 SI84637

Third, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a local privilege escalation due to a flaw in IBM Directory Server for i (CVE-2023-40378), and you can get all of the details here. The issue can be fixed by applying a PTF to IBM i:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 7.5 SI84569 7.4 SI84583 7.3 SI84586 7.2 SI84584

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

Nothing

PTF Groups 7.4:

Nothing

PTF Groups 7.3:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package C3257730

Tip O’ The Week: As of IBM i 7.5, PSF is available at no charge and is included in the OS license. And, for all releases, if feature code 5114 is installed, customers do not need to install 5112 or 5113. as 5114 supersedes the others. See more at this link.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

PTF: Required PTFs for Upgrading to IBM i 7.5, 6248359

TCP/IP: Incorrectly Configured DNS Server Can Impact Database Connection Time, 645909

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

ACS_NAV: Creating an IBM i NetServer File Share, 641295

DCM: How to create a certificate request (CSR), sign it by external or own CA and import it into DCM using OpenSSL, 7031100

IFS: Viruses, Malware, Spyware, Ransomware, the IBM i OS, and the IFS, 667265

IFS: File system comparison, N/A

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

Nothing

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (10/07/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 08/25/23 SI84098 SE80391 SI84411 (When available) 7.4 08/25/23 SI84153 SE80391 SI84419 (When available) 7.3 10/06/23 SI84586 SE80598 xxxxxxx (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36