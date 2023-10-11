Four Hundred Monitor, October 11

Jenny Thomas

When it comes to AI, every day seems to bring some new potential catastrophe for humanity. Except today, because after saying AI would automate many back-office tasks and result in job loss for humans, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna now says it is not correct that increases in productivity have to lead to job losses. In fact, he believes AI will create more jobs that it will eliminate. In our Top Story below, Krishna explains IBM has plans to increase the number of software engineering and sales roles in the next three to four years. And then conceded there would be a phase out of some back-office HR roles. So while we continue to noodle the math on whether or not the humans come out ahead in this scenario, you can read on for the latest news of the day.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Business Insider) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna reverses course and says he now intends to get more workers in spite of AI.

(TheStreet) IBM’s chief privacy officer explains how IBM will ensure safe, responsible AI.

(Politico) Arvind Krishna wants Washington to hold AI developers responsible for flaws in their systems that lead to real-world harms.

(CRN) On another AI front, Mr. Krishna is looking to partner money in a big way.

(IBM Technology) This quick video answers the question of whether AI will help or hurt cybersecurity. Spoiler alert: The answer is yes.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(IBM TechXchange Community) Becoming an IBM Champion means joining a global community of experts, enthusiasts, and innovators in the world of IBM technologies. Nominations are open for IBM Champions. Deadline is November 27.

(System i Developer) This video from our friends at SiD offers a look at “essential skills for today’s RPG developers,” and how they map to the ongoing ½-day Summit Deep Dive Workshops for IBM i developers. See Calendar below for details

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 12 – Online Workshop – API Enable Your Application with Web Services, a half day online workshop with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy, takes you step by step through the basics of creating and consuming web services using either RPG or SQL along with JSON or XML and HTTPAPI or IWS. Learn which approach is right for you.

October 16 – Webinar – The inaugural event for a new IBM i user group – iMUG, IBM i Midrange User Group – will be held online and will feature three-time IBM Champion for Power and IBM i developer Simon Hutchinson who will present: “Simon’s Top 10 SQL Favorites.” The webinar will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern standard time, and you can get more details at this link.

October 17 – Online Workshop – A to Z of Embedded SQL in RPG, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you from the basics of a simple SELECT statement, to using a cursor, to using a paging cursor, to using SQL to maintain your data, to wrapping SQL functions as RPG subprocedures, to accessing the web with SQL, to the proper use of dynamic SQL… and much, much more.

October 18 – In-Person and Online – OCEAN’s October meeting will feature Dr. Dave Carlson, president of DMC Companies, who will give a presentation called “Blockchain in 12 Easy Steps.” Learn more and register here.

October 19 – Online Workshop – Is Code for IBM i Right for You?, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner and Jon Paris, introduces you to Code for IBM i, an open source extension to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio. This new IDE supports developers working on IBM i applications that use languages like RPG, COBOL and CL as well as PHP, Node.js, Python and other open source languages.

October 24 – Online Workshop – PHP for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, focuses on the fundamentals of PHP. It moves on to exhibit a simple use case for an application and then decompose the application with a LOT of nifty tools and features.

October 26 – Online Workshop – Coding a Modern RPG Application, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you through the structure and code behind a modern RPG application, exploring the details of each of its many layers.

October 31 – Online Workshop – SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, shows you how to use SQL to allow other languages (and platforms) to take advantage of existing IBM i code or to access SQL capabilities from RPG or COBOL applications.

November 8 – Webinar – Join Steve Pitcher for a live webinar to understand your options for Power8 EOSL. This 60-minute webinar will cover: what Power8 End of Support means for future planning; the risks of being no longer supported; and cost comparisons on IBM’s extended maintenance and new hardware.

November 9 – Webinar – With end of support dates fast approaching for POWER8, now is the time to consider your options in order to future-proof your infrastructure and protect your business. Join Ash Giddings (Maxava Product Manager), John Dominic (Maxava Global Vice President), and Tonny Bastiaans (IBM Worldwide Offering Manager IBM Power Systems Virtual Server) for this free webinar where they will dissect the options available to POWER8 environments.

November 14 – Webinar – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, will have IBM Champion Simon Hutchinson present his favorite additions to the CL program language from the last few releases. Events is online and free, starts at 6:30 p.m. Central Time, click here to register.