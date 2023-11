IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 44

Doug Bidwell

Last week was busy, and this week is quiet when it comes to PTFs. With the release of Technology Refreshes coming out starting to roll out next week, this stands to reason.

Now, a note about the ESS Outage. Due to extensive infrastructure upgrades, the ESS website and all of its components, including Base Composer and Cloud Management Console functions, will be fully unavailable from November 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. UTC until November 6, 2023, at 3 a.m. UTC.

Now, there is also a security vulnerability, which you can read about in Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a local privilege escalation due to flaws in Management Central (CVE-2023-40685, CVE-2023-40686). You can find out more in this link.

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 7.5 SI84794 7.4 SI84792 7.3 SI84791 7.2 SI84788 IBM i Release 5770-SS1 Option 3 7.5 SI84787 7.4 SI84784 7.3 SI84783 7.2 SI84782

Just a reminder: The SF99719 720 Group HIPER – level 236 is available at this link, and the SF99718 720 Group Security – level 125 is available at this link.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

None

PTF Groups 7.4:

None

PTF Groups 7.3:

None

Tip O’ The Week: IBM System Planning Tool for Power Systems. Find more at this link.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

DCM (All): What is a Wildcard Certificate? (Digicert), N/A

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

QMGTOOLS: Installation Manager Collector for IBM i (IMCOL), 672636

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

DCM: How to Backup/Migrate/Replicate my Digital Certificate Management (DCM) Environment?, 6614285

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

Nothing

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (10/28/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 10/06/23 SI84569 SE80598 xxxxxxx (When available) 7.4 10/06/23 SI84583 SE80598 SI84817 (When available) 7.3 10/06/23 SI84586 SE80598 SI84842 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44