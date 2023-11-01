Four Hundred Monitor, November 1

Jenny Thomas

There is so much happening in our world today that as startling as it is that we have already reached November, it might be a good thing to see this calendar rollover and have a new year to begin again. For now, we’ll focus on our little piece of the world, which also has a lot if different things happen as we try to keep up with the advancements in AI, quantum computing, and, of course, Power Systems. So let’s kick it off with some good news from our fearless leader (and editor in chief) TPM as he takes a look at our marketplace and makes some guesstimates about the road ahead.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(IT Jungle) Our very own Tim Prickett Morgan tackles the tricky business of trying to figure out how the Power Systems business is actually doing, and the news isn’t bad.

(CIO) The role CIO seems to constantly changing, maybe to the point that it’s time to rethink that position.

(WNBF) The Endicott History and Heritage Center is preparing to return its IBM Collection to IBM, and people are not happy.

(IBM Newsroom) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna explains the executive order on AI from the White House.

(SpiceWorks) Rocket Software’s Phil Buckellew shares how a hybrid cloud approach can ensure the smooth integration of new data during an acquisition.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(New Generation Software) Last week, IBM announced it has dropped DB2 Web Query and is not offering maintenance beyond your current term, recommending customers look at alternatives. To that end, NGS is hosting a free one-hour webinar to take a look at the latest release of NGS-IQ and learn about your options.

(Fortran) Time is running out for you to participate in the 2024 IBM i Marketplace Survey and have your voice heard. Please take a moment and take the survey.

(Kisco Systems) The Richard C. Loeber Fellowship Program is a partnership between Kisco Systems and IBM i shops who want to develop high potential employees and help launch careers in the IBM i community. Full program details and an application form are available here.

(IBM TechXchange Community) Becoming an IBM Champion means joining a global community of experts, enthusiasts, and innovators in the world of IBM technologies. Nominations are open for IBM Champions. Deadline is November 27.

(Seiden Group) You can thank the Seiden Group for this handy list of helpful documentation for users of HTTP Server for IBM i, powered by Apache.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 7 – Webinar – Learn how to streamline application development using the LANSA repository. Introducing Lightning Sessions with LANSA engineers, designed to share best practices in application development in a 30-minute webinar format. Join us in our first series as we unpack the LANSA repository and learn how it can streamline your development process and help accelerate your time to market. You can also register to receive the recording.

November 8 – Webinar – Join Steve Pitcher for a live webinar to understand your options for Power8 EOSL. This 60-minute webinar will cover: what Power8 End of Support means for future planning; the risks of being no longer supported; and cost comparisons on IBM’s extended maintenance and new hardware.

November 9 – Webinar – With end of support dates fast approaching for POWER8, now is the time to consider your options in order to future-proof your infrastructure and protect your business. Join Ash Giddings (Maxava Product Manager), John Dominic (Maxava Global Vice President), and Tonny Bastiaans (IBM Worldwide Offering Manager IBM Power Systems Virtual Server) for this free webinar where they will dissect the options available to POWER8 environments.

November 14 – Webinar – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, will have IBM Champion Simon Hutchinson present his favorite additions to the CL program language from the last few releases. Events is online and free, starts at 6:30 p.m. Central Time, click here to register.