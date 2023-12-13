Townsend Security Calls It Quits

Alex Woodie

After 40 years in business, Townsend Security will cease operations at the end of the month, the company’s principal, Patrick Townsend, announced last week. “It has been my honor to serve you and work with you for these many years, and I know that our security solutions have kept many safe from harm,” he wrote.

Townsend Security traces its roots back to 1984, when Townsend created a consulting team to provide network and communications solutions for a global chipmaker, according to Patrick Townsend’s LinkedIn page. Townsend formally founded Townsend Security in 1991, and has served the IBM midrange community with security solutions ever since.

Townsend Security has offered various security solutions over the years, ranging from AS/400 encryption and encryption key management software to two-factor authentication and log management utilities. The Olympia, Washington company has gone by various names too, including Patrick Townsend and Associates to Patrick Townsend Security Solutions to just Townsend Security.

In 2018, Townsend Security sold its flagship database encryption software, called AES/400, to Syncsort (formerly Vision Solutions), which would change its name to Precisely. In addition to AES/400 — a proprietary and IBM i-native of NIST’s Advanced Encryption Standard — Precisely netted several other Townsend products under the Alliance brand, including token manager, two-factor authentication, FTP manager, secure TCP, XML 400, and a log agent, among others. It also acquired Townsend’s PGP encryption solution for IBM i and z/OS.

The deal with Precisely left Townsend with just one product, Alliance Key Manager, a cross-platform tool for managing encryption keys, which it has continued to sell and support up until now.

A couple of times, Patrick Townsend hired other people to be the top boss of Townsend Security. In 2009, he hired IBM i security expert John Earl to be the president and CEO, a position he held until 2012, a year before his passing. In 2013, Joan Ross was briefly the CEO before Townsend took the helm once more.

On December 6, Townsend posted a note to the company’ website announcing the closing of the company. The company will close at the end of this year, while the corporate entity behind it will continue operating for one more year.

Organizations that rely on Townsend Security’s only product, Alliance Key Manager, were given notice in June that the product would reach end-of-life on November 30. There is no replacement for the product, which automates the management of encryption keys, Townsend wrote.

However, customers that still use AKM will be able to get interim support and help with migrating to other encryption key management tools from Chris Edwards, a longtime employee of Townsend Security and an experienced AKM support technician. Edwards will offer his services via his own consulting company, called CluckTECH.

In his note, Townsend shared his appreciation for his family and the people he worked with, saying it inspired him to build security tools that would protect them. Above all, he gave thanks to his co-workers and employees.

“I learned the immense value of an engaged group of colleagues. I learned the value of creating and maintaining an emotionally healthy, respectful, and honest work environment. I learned that you can lead from a position of love and gratitude and that nothing is more satisfying. And I learned how important it is to have a truly diverse team of colleagues. You won’t find diversity in the asset column of a financial statement, but it may be your most valuable asset. I hope you find a team to work with as amazing, talented and awesome as I have!”

