Four Hundred Monitor, April 24

Jenny Thomas

Million, billion, trillion. The way these words get thrown around has made us desensitized to what they really mean. But we did stop short when we saw a story asking if IBM could become a trillion-dollar stock by 2030. You will have to read the top headline below to see how realistic of a goal that is, but if Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple can do it, why couldn’t Big Blue? Read on to consider that, and get the rest of the headlines of the week. Plus, don’t miss our growing Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings section. There are lots of new opportunities to learn!

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Yahoo!Finance) Could IBM be joining the trillion dollar club in the next decade?

(Tech Republic) AI is all the buzz right now, but it is going to have to do its part for the planet. This article looks at mitigating the effects of generative AI on power and water resources.

(Zacks Equity Research) Software was the big winner for IBM in Q1 earnings.

(Business Insider) IBM isn’t the only company that has had mass layoffs this year. Tesla, Google, and Microsoft are all planning cuts in the coming months.

(Punch) User identities are the preferred method of attack for cybercriminals.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Software Engineering of America) Download SEA’s Guide to IBM i Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for everything you need to know about deploying MFA in an IBM i environment

(ServiceExpress) In honor of Earth Day this week, this article offers ideas on how to prioritize data center sustainability and carbon avoidance.

(System i Developer) Susan Gantner and Jon Paris host a free Summit Lunch & Learn Series focused on the latest IBM i development techniques and tools. Each Lunch & Learn day includes bite-sized technical tips from Susan, Jon, or another Summit expert; a demo of an IBM i development tool; and a live Q&A.

(Manta Technologies) Manta’s Spring Sale is on! Save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends April 30.

(COMMON) The advanced program for POWERUp 2024 is available. Check out this sneak peek into sessions, workshops, and keynote speeches COMMON has planned for attendees.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 30 – May 1 – Online Event – iAdmin is a virtual conference with more than 20 live interactive sessions brought to you by ServiceExpress.

May 1 – Webinar Series – Getting Started with Code for i for RPGers with Susan Gantner AND Cost-Efficient Form Generation on IBM i: TLAForms vs AFP with Keith Suedkamp are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

May 2 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts SQL Tips from Ted with Ted Holt AND Migrating DevOps Tools like Git to the Cloud with Jeff Tickner, Richard Hebron, and Alan Ashley in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 7 – Webinar Series – Processing JSON with RPG & SQL with Jon Paris and Patrick Behr and No-Code Business Data Integration and Automation with Eugene King are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 8 – Webinar – Join this Maxava webinar – Migrating IBM i From On-Premise to Power Virtual Server : Benefits and Best Practices – for valuable insights into the benefits and best practices of migrating to IBM’s Power Virtual Server, identifying potential roadblocks.

May 8 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts Convert Spooled Files to PDF with Simon Hutchinson AND Query to BI to AI on IBM i with Alan Seiden in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 9 – Webinar Series – Jon Paris hosts Db2 for i Inside VS Code with Liam Allan and Top 3 Use Cases: Real-World IBM i Integration Trends with Daniel & Aaron Magid in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 13 – Online Event – Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, hosts IBM Champion Marina Schwenk who will take us through creating service programs and performing unit testing. Open to all and free. Registration is required as spaces are limited.

May 14 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts Code Flexibility with SQL Views and Logical Files with Ted Holt AND Scaling IBM i DevOps Practices: Performance and Integration Challenges with Karl Haggart & Donna Westmoreland in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 15 – Webinar – Join this Maxava webinar – Getting Started with Ansible on IBM i – for a solid foundation in using Ansible on IBM i, equipped with the knowledge and skills to automate tasks, enhance security, and bring efficiency to your daily operations.

May 15 – Webinar – Learn about the latest updates to Open Source during this free webinar with Mike Pavlak presented by OCEAN Technical Users Group.

May 15 – Westbury, New Jersey – Explore the depths of Artificial Intelligence at Horizons 2024. This event is hosted by the Long Island Systems User Group (LISUG), and will feature AI-centered talks examining trends, foresights, and practical applications.

May 15 – Webinar Series – Jon Paris hosts What’s New in CL with Simon Hutchinson and AI Enable Your Existing Applications with Profound AI with Brian May in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 16 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts Why Procedures Are Better Than Subroutines with Patrick Behr AND Build a Phenomenal Web App on IBM i in Under 10 Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 23-23 – Fort Worth, Texas – POWERUp 2024 is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career. Featuring 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, POWERUP also boasts the largest Expo of its kind and meet the experts behind the solutions. Attend social events to meet renowned speakers and peers alike.

June 4 – Livonia, Michigan – The Michigan IBM Power Systems Technical Education Conference (MITEC) offers multiple sessions covering topics including System Architecture, Application Development, RPG, Python, Artificial Intelligence, Disaster Recovery, Performance Monitoring, Node.js, PHP, API, Navigator, Modernization, and SQL. This will be a power-packed day of education and networking opportunities.

June 18-19 – Northampton, UK – The i-UG i-Power Conference 2024 is a 2-day educational conference, open to everyone.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.