Four Hundred Monitor, December 13

Jenny Thomas

This is the last issue of The Four Hundred for 2023. And while we are very excited for the break from the daily grind that is publishing, it is always bittersweet to say goodbye to another year. Our team remains grateful to be here, and for all of you who rely on us for news and insight into the IBM i ecosystem. Our editor, Tim Prickett Morgan, explains it best, and you can read his holiday message as our Top Story below. We hope you all enjoy the holiday season, and we look forward to reconnecting in the new year!

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(IT Jungle) Happy Holidays from the ITJ team.

(CNBC) CEO Arvind Krishna explains how IBM will make its AI comeback.

(New York Post) $10 billion chip research complex planned for New York state.

(CT Insider) IBM is closing its long-time office complex in Southbury, Connecticut.

(iSpot.tv) Watch IBM’s new AI commercial.

(fudzilla) Could AI lead the way to modernizing COBOL?

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) Save 30 percent on the complete IBM i Training Library during Manta’s Year-End Sale. All 120 courses – including the Competency Exams and Student Reference Guides – are on sale. The sale ends January 31.

(Raz-Lee Security) In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, Raz-Lee Security is offering a FREE one-year license of iSecurity FileScope, its IBM i file editor software that allows users to inspect data files without SQL.

(Kato Integrations) This blog introduces RXS 3.5.0 RPG API Express (RXS) Version 3.5.0. The new BLDCMP command allows RXS developers to compose JSON significantly faster.

(COMMON) Calling all COMMON members, it’s time to renew your membership.

(Fortran) Time is running out for you to participate in the 2024 IBM i Marketplace Survey and have your voice heard. Please take a moment and take the survey.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

December 14 – Webinar – With end of support dates fast approaching for POWER8 the you need to consider your options in order to future-proof your infrastructure and protect your business. Join Maxava Product Manager Ash Giddings, Maxava Global Vice President John Dominic, and IBM Worldwide Offering Manager IBM Power Systems Virtual Server Tonny Bastiaans on this free webinar where they will dissect the options available to POWER8 environments. This webinar is aimed at IBM i System administrators and personnel responsible for the IBM Power Systems estate.

February 13-14, 2024 – Webinar – Gain in-depth IBM i education from FOCUS 2024, a series of half-day virtual workshops that deep dive into various IT topics. Learn more about each topic and ask questions from the recognized. Free for COMMON members.

May 23-23, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas – Save the date for POWERUp 2024. Register early during the Black Friday sale.

September 16-18, 2024 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

November 4-6, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada– Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.