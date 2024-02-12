IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 6

Doug Bidwell

This week we have three new security vulnerabilities, but first we want to remind you that you need to prepare firewalls and proxies for the upcoming infrastructure changes for IBM Call Home, Electronic Fix Distribution. This is considered HIPER by IBM (High Impact/Pervasive), which you can read about here. Public Internet IP addresses are changing for the IBM servers that support Call Home and electronic download of fixes for customer systems’ software, hardware, and operating system. This change pertains to all operating systems and applications connecting to IBM for electronic Call Home and fix download. If you have a firewall in your network, you might need to make changes to allow the new connections.

Now for the security vulnerabilities.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime for IBM i are vulnerable to a denial of service and integrity impact due to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can read about here. The PTF fixes are as follows:

IBM i Release 5770-JV1 PTF Group Number and Level 7.5 SF99955 Level 8 7.4 SF99665 Level 21 7.3 SF99725 Level 31

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i Access Client Solutions is vulnerable to remote credential theft when NTLM is enabled on Windows workstations, which is detailed at this link. IBM recommends not using NT LAN Manager (NTLM). For information on restricting NTLM, see section 11.1.4 Restricting Windows NTLM in the Getting Started document for IBM i Access Client Solutions with a publish date of January 24, 2024, or later.

And finally, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Rational Developer for i is vulnerable to a phishing attack due to a flaw in follow-redirects (CVE-2023-26159), with more information at this link. The issue can be fixed by loading an interim fix, which is available at Fix Central for IBM Rational Developer for i versions 9.8.0.0 – 9.8.0.1.

Here is the latest on the mystery of the disappearing QSYS library. If you use SF99740 and SF99741 downloaded from this week, then there shouldn’t be any issues with applying any of the groups. The fixing PTF SI85707 is included in the latest DB group, even though it does not have a new level and does not have a cover letter. If you are using either of those Group PTF orders from prior weeks, then the workaround we described last week is the best course of action.

Be careful here. When you order SF99740, you will receive several .bin files. Those beginning with a C are the Cume, the others are the DB and HIPER groups. The workaround is to install and IPL the cume first, then the DB and HIPERs, along with all the groups downloaded in SF99741.

Also, be aware of WebSphere Application Server 101, which is a support content hub for product knowledge and documentation for that IBM middleware and which you can find out more about here.

And moreover, be aware of preparing customer firewalls and proxies for the upcoming infrastructure changes for Call Home, Electronic Fix Distribution. This is considered a HIPER (High Impact/Pervasive) by IBM. Public Internet IP addresses are changing for the IBM servers that support Call Home and electronic download of fixes for customer systems’ software, hardware, and operating system. This change pertains to all operating systems and applications connecting to IBM for electronic Call Home and fix download. If you have a firewall in your network, you might need to make changes to allow the new connections. Find out more at this link.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Memo to Users

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOL

PTF Groups 7.4:

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System FlashCopy (FSFC)

PowerHA Tools for IBM i – Full System Replication (FSR)

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

Tip O’ The Week: CHGDEVTAP UNLOAD change now allowed while device is varied on. With IBM i 7.5 PTF MF70244, the Change Device Desc (Tape) command (CHGDEVTAP) will now allow the UNLOAD (Unload device at vary off) parameter to be modified while the device is varied on. Also, security note: When the Password Level (QPWDLVL) system value is set to 4, IBM i Access Client Solutions (ACS) version 1.1.9.0 or later is required to connect to that system using ACS.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

PTF: Process to Load Virtual Images From Fix Central, 634525

System/AddressesTemporary Addresses, 638971

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Video: Configuring a *LAN 3812 SNMP Device Description, 644613

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (02/10/24). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 01/10/24 SI85576 SE81023 SI85663 (When available) 7.4 01/24/24 SI84712 SE81069 SI85707 (Read Special INstructions!!) SI84563 SI83654 7.3 01/10/24 SI85576 SE81023 SI85663 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6