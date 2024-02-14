Four Hundred Monitor, February 14

Jenny Thomas

To some of you, three words that sound better than “I love you” might be “code compiled successfully.” Just a little Valentine’s humor before we get down to business this week. You will notice our social Calendar is really filling up with lots of new listings for events, so be sure to take a moment to see some of the great learning and networking opportunities that are available to you. In our Top Stories, it won’t come as a shock that AI continues to be a top headline, but we also rounded up some other IBM news to give you a bigger picture of what’s going on in the Big Blue ecosystem.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(New York Times) IBM revives the pension plan, sorta.

(Patch) School chancellor blames accuses IBM of not being ready for primetime.

(National News) Extreme caution is called for when introducing AI for customers, IBM warns.

(Investor’s Business Daily) Big Blue is back according to one financial analyst.

(ComputerWorld) If you thought you were sick of online meetings, the next trend may not be for you.

Spotted On Social Media

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(GitHub) A look the VS Code4i – Database Extension that is enhanced to include Visual Explain (VE) and other improvements.

(Briteskies) Check out the Magento Open Source community to collaborate with like-minded individuals.

(Seiden Group) Even if your organization does not handle credit card information, this blog recommends using IBM’s PCI Compliance page to help ensure IBM i Apache web and API security.

(Rocket Software) Rocket’s new document portal is built with AI to help customers quickly find answers.

(LaserVault) This blog makes the case for tape technology when it comes to saving backups, despite its vulnerabilities.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

February 14 – Webinar – Most organizations have security controls in place to inspect URLs in emails to prevent the risk of credential phishing and business email compromise attacks. However, threat adversaries have pivoted their tactics in order to bypass security stacks. The QR code is now the carrier of choice for delivering these types of payloads via email. Attend this webinar to learn how to defend your inbox from quishing attacks.

February 15 – Webinar – NGS and Kato Integrations invite you to a free webinar: “Connecting APIs to IBM i Queries, Reports, and Business Applications.” See how you can quickly develop an API to bring trading partner data into your IBM i applications and operational reports. You will learn how to write the API in RPG and easily use it with your reporting and analytics software.

February 20 – Webinar – Join LaserVault for a 30-minute live webinar explore integrating virtual tape into IBM Power Systems environments (IBM i, AIX and Linux). Learn how to simplify and fortify your operations effortlessly, automate tasks to save time and reduce risks, and liberate hundreds of hours for your IT department and personnel. Witness a live technical demo and download additional information.

February 22 – Franklin, Tennessee & Online – The February meeting of the IBM Midrange User Group will feature a presentation by Kyle Creasey on IBM i Cloud Hosting.

February 29 – Webinar – Find out what’s new with Maxava in ’24 during this exclusive partner webinar designed to deepen our collaboration and enhance mutual success in today’s competitive market. Gain valuable insights into key industry trends, explore our latest product innovations, and receive an update on recent developments within Maxava.

March 5 – Webinar – The March meeting for the Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, is on Tuesday March 5 at 6:30 PM (CT). They are pleased to welcome new IBM Champion Gregory Simmons as their guest presenter.

March 12-14 – Delavan, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) Spring Technical Conference is a three-day event and features more than 50 informative presentations on current topics to IBM i professionals.

March 19 – Webinar – Find out why leaving the IBM i is not the answer to your problems, in fact it’s far from it during this webinar featuring Torbjorn Appehl.

March 28 – Franklin, Tennessee & Online – The March meeting of the IBM Midrange User Group will feature a presentation by Liam Allen on Visual Studio Code for IBM i Developers.

May 23-23 – Fort Worth, Texas – Save the date for POWERUp 2024. Register early during the Black Friday sale.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.