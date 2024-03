IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 10

Doug Bidwell

The beat just keeps on rolling for IBM i 7.2, which is now four releases back from the current IBM i 7.5 release and which is still getting updates. There is a new Group HIPER again this week after there being a Group HIPER only a week ago, and there is also a Group Security set of patches, too, for IBM i 7.2.

To be precise, there is a new 720 Group HIPER, level 243, rolled up in PTF patch SF99719, which you can read about here. There is also a new 720 Group Security, level 130, rolled up in PTF patch SF99718, which you can find out more about there.

There is also – you guessed it – a new security vulnerability for the IBM i stack. It is described in Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty could provide weaker than expected security (CVE-2023-50312), which you can read about here and which affects IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty versions 17.0.0.3 through 24.0.0.2.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0

What’s New!

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/v9.2.0/v9.3.0

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.2

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

Tip O’ The Week: Latest IBM Pre-upgrade Verification (PRUV) tool for IBM i for MacOS or Windows is dated 2024-01-24. Find out more at this link.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

UAK: How To Automatically Update Access Key via HMC, 6238172

Security: IBM i Security Asset Versions, 6589841

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

MustGather: Collecting a PEX Heap Trace – QMGTOOLS/STRPSC, 6427019

Mustgather: How to collect and review the HANDLEHEAPS macro output from SST, 6557454

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Deploy: IBM i Access Client Solutions: Customization and deployment made easy, N/A

Connecting to IBM i ACS Linux, MacOS, and PASE App Pkgs, PDF

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (03/09/24). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 01/10/24 SI85576 SE81023 SI85663 (When available) 7.4 03/05/24 HF71521 MA50510 MF71656 (When available) 7.3 01/10/24 SI85576 SE81023 SI85663 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10