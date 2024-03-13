Four Hundred Monitor, March 13

Jenny Thomas

When Janine Melnitz mutters to herself, “I’ve quit better jobs than this,” she doesn’t actually leave and go find another place to work. (And thank goodness because who would we have called when we need a ghost busted?) While indeed.com offers a list of 10 reasons why you might quit, including feeling dissatisfied with work environment, personal conflicts, and difficult schedule, pre-emptively volunteering before you are cut due to layoffs isn’t one of them. But that’s what IBM is asking employees – mostly in Europe – to do. Layoffs shouldn’t come as a surprise since last year, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told CNBC that the company was “massively upskilling all of our employees on AI,” after it announced a plan to replace nearly 8,000 jobs with AI. Read on to learn more about what’s going on at Big Blue and around the industry.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 14 – Webinar – The free March monthly meeting of WMSUG will feature Simon Hutchinson who will speak on “Sharing Data Between Partitions with the SQL Three-Part Name.”

March 19 – Webinar – Join Maxava for an insightful webinar featuring industry expert Dawn May and delve into the world of IBM’s Administration Runtime Expert (ARE) utility, a powerful tool designed to simplify the administration of IBM i.

March 19 – Webinar – Find out why leaving the IBM i is not the answer to your problems, in fact it’s far from it during this webinar featuring Torbjorn Appehl.

March 21 – Webinar – Join Fortra and Meridian IT for an insightful webinar to explore the commercial impact of moving your IBM i to the cloud. We’ll discuss how this strategic shift can boost your bottom line, enhance security, and empower your business to thrive in the digital age.

March 26 – Webinar – In the realm of data storage, virtual tape solutions have become the superheroes of efficiency, leaving traditional physical tapes in the dust. Using virtual tape brings speed, flexibility, and advanced capabilities to backup and archival processes. Join us for this free webinar to explore how virtual tape outperforms physical tape across essential areas, from overall management to backup and recovery speeds.

March 27 – Webinar – Join this webinar to hear experts from IBM, FNTS, and T.S.P who will discuss seamlessly moving and managing workloads across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging flexible consumption models to avoid over-provisioning associated with traditional models, achieving seamless migration of IBM i systems using BUS4i System Copy, whether in the cloud or on-premises, and utilizing managed services for IBM Power Virtual Service instances.

March 28 – Franklin, Tennessee & Online – The March meeting of the IBM Midrange User Group will feature a presentation by Liam Allen on Visual Studio Code for IBM i Developers.

April 30 – May 1 – Online Event – iAdmin is a virtual conference with more than 20 live interactive sessions brought to you by ServiceExpress.

May 23-23 – Fort Worth, Texas – Save the date for POWERUp 2024. Register early during the Black Friday sale.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.