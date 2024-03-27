Cybercriminals Targeting American Water Infrastructure, Feds Say

Alex Woodie

Overseas cybercriminal groups are ramping up their attacks on American infrastructure, including drinking water and wastewater systems, the White House Government warned last week. Considering that many local water districts rely on the IBM i server, this should serve as a wakeup call for them to bolster security before it’s too late.

In a letter addressed to the governors of all 50 states, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Jake Sullivan, assistant to the president for National Security Affairs, warned that government security professionals have detected attacks on water systems coming from China and Iran.

One of the attack vectors was traced to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which worked with cybercriminal affiliates to compromise water districts’ programmable logic controllers (PLCs) that used default password, the two Federal officials wrote in the March 18 letter, which you can read here.

The government of China, meanwhile, is working with a hacking group called Volt Typhoon to “pre-position themselves to disrupt critical infrastructure operations in the event of geopolitical tensions and/or military conflict,” the officials wrote.

Volt Typhoon has already successfully established itself in American infrastructure, according to Andrew Scott, an associate director for China operations at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“[Chinese] cyber actors have been on our critical infrastructure networks for in some cases up to the last five years,” Scott said last week at a cybersecurity meeting, according to this story in Statescoop. “They have the access that they need, and if the order was given, they could disrupt some services in this country right now.”

Our adversaries are targeting drinking water and wastewater systems because they’re critical pieces of infrastructure “but often lack the resources and technical capacity to adopt rigorous cybersecurity practices,” Regan and Sullivan wrote in the March 18 letter.

“We need your support to ensure that all water systems in your state comprehensively assess their current cybersecurity practices to identify any significant vulnerabilities, deploy practices and controls to reduce cybersecurity risks where needed, and exercise plans to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a cyber incident,” the officials wrote.

To help local water districts bolster their security against these and other cyberattacks, the EPA has established best-practice guidelines, which include security assessments, planning, training, response, and funding components. You can read more about those resources here.

The targeting of water infrastructure recalls an alarming incident from Verizon’s 2016 Data Breach Report. In that incident, a “hacktivist” group had compromised a front-end Web server exposed to the Internet, which, through poor configuration, allowed them to gain access to the water district’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) application. That AS/400-based SCADA application operated valves that controlled the flow of water and chemicals. The cybercriminals manipulated the valves, but didn’t cause any harm before being discovered.

We don’t know exactly how many water districts are using the IBM i server, but we can make ballpark guesses. A quick search of the ALL400s list of IBM i shops revealed about 40 water districts and wastewater organizations in the U.S. and Canada as users of the platform.

