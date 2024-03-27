Four Hundred Monitor, March 27

Jenny Thomas

Every day has some sort of national designation. For instance, today, March 27 is National Scribble Day, National Little Red Wagon Day, National Spanish Paella Day, and National Joe Day (to celebrate people named “Joe”). One day you may not have heard of, however, is Q-Day, and maybe you don’t want to know. Q-Day is the time when quantum computers are powerful and stable enough to crack current encryption schemes, and depending on who you ask, it could be an immediate concern. Or not. The first article in our Top Stories looks at the team of IBM researchers who report in a pre-print study that technologies could be rapidly hacking away at that deadline of when quantum could undermine current encryption methods. The researchers recommend immediate “attention, focus and research.”

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(The Quantum Insider) A new study reveals why we should be concerned about Q-Day.

(The Motley Fool) IBM’s stock is nearing an all-time high as long-tern strategies beging to pay off.

(Business Standard) IBM study finds increasing numbers of executives see GenAI as the key to sustainability.

(WebProNews) The IBM X-Force Cyber Range is IBM’s latest initiative to address the critical need for cyber preparedness.

(CIO Magazine) An opinion piece that makes the case on why we should be investing more in people than AI.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Fresche Solutions) This eBook will show you how modernizing your IBM i forms can reduce printing costs, improve service, and increase efficiency.

(The Futurum Group) This podcast features Rocket Software’s Phil Buckellew, President of Infrastructure Modernization, for a conversation on harnessing hybrid cloud strategies, enhancing security, and ensuring compliance within mainframe environments.

(Maxava) This whitepaper is an essential resource for any organization with IBM i servers that is considering a move to the cloud or wants to improve their existing cloud strategy.

(LightEdge) This article from LightEdge explains how a strong business continuity plan is your safety net to avoid data loss, downtime, and outages.

(i_UG IBM i User Group) This quick video features members explaining the benefits of joining the i-UG – in seven words!

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 27 – Webinar – Want to learn more about PowerVS? Join Meridian IT for a webinar about the future of IBM i in the hybrid cloud. This introductory presentation dives deep into IBM PowerVS, a robust virtualization solution built for the demanding needs of modern businesses.

March 27 – Webinar – Join this webinar to hear experts from IBM, FNTS, and T.S.P who will discuss seamlessly moving and managing workloads across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging flexible consumption models to avoid over-provisioning associated with traditional models, achieving seamless migration of IBM i systems using BUS4i System Copy, whether in the cloud or on-premises, and utilizing managed services for IBM Power Virtual Service instances.

March 28 – Franklin, Tennessee & Online – The March meeting of the IBM Midrange User Group will feature a presentation by Liam Allen on Visual Studio Code for IBM i Developers.

April 30 – May 1 – Online Event – iAdmin is a virtual conference with more than 20 live interactive sessions brought to you by ServiceExpress.

May 23-23 – Fort Worth, Texas – Save the date for POWERUp 2024. Register early during the Black Friday sale.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.