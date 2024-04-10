Four Hundred Monitor, April 10

Jenny Thomas

East Coast residents in the U.S. were all shook up last week after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Lebanon, New Jersey. The tremor was felt as far away as Baltimore and the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Thankfully, no life-threatening injuries or major damage were reported, and that includes all the machines in IBM’s Poughkeepsie facility, as you can read about in our Top Story below. This natural near-catastrophe is a good reminder that physically securing your machines is just as important as the data inside them. We’ve got some more industry news and events for you to catch up on below, and we’re wishing you all a disaster free week.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Data Center Dynamics) IBM’s Poughkeepsie, New York, facility – and the 200 mainframes it houses – were not harmed during last week’s earthquake.

(Notebook Check) Happy 60th Birthday to the IBM System/360.

(Business Insider) IBM’s marketing chief says they are client zero of their own products when it comes to AI.

(ZD Net) Adoption of hybrid and multicloud clouds is expected to double over the next one to three years as always modernizing becomes the new norm.

(The 74) A cautionary AI tale from IBM.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(System i Developer) Susan Gantner and Jon Paris host a free Summit Lunch & Learn Series focused on the latest IBM i development techniques and tools. Each Lunch & Learn day includes bite-sized technical tips from Susan, Jon, or another Summit expert; a demo of an IBM i development tool; and a live Q&A. Check out the topics and register free for select sessions or the whole series!

(Manta Technologies) Manta’s Spring Sale is on! Save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends April 30.

(COMMON) The advanced program for POWERUp 2024 is available. Check out this sneak peek into sessions, workshops, and keynote speeches COMMON has planned for attendees.

(Fresche Solutions) Read this case study to find out how Royal Caribbean tackled its legacy code mysteries with IBM i application analysis tool, X-Analysis.

(ServiceExpress) See the survey data from more than 200 IT professionals in education shared feedback on data center and infrastructure concerns.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 17 – Webinar – During this free fast-paced session hosted by OCEAN User Group, Simon Hutchinson will take you through his current top 10 favorite SQL on IBM i tips. You will have to attend to learn what these cool SQL tricks and tips are and how they can help you be a SQL superhero.

April 18 – Webinar – Learn how to safeguard your IBM i with real-time security and performance monitoring during this free webinar from Kisco.

April 30 – May 1 – Online Event – iAdmin is a virtual conference with more than 20 live interactive sessions brought to you by ServiceExpress.

May 1 – Webinar Series – Getting Started with Code for i for RPGers with Susan Gantner AND Cost-Efficient Form Generation on IBM i: TLAForms vs AFP with Keith Suedkamp are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

May 2 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts SQL Tips from Ted with Ted Holt AND Migrating DevOps Tools like Git to the Cloud with Jeff Tickner, Richard Hebron, and Alan Ashley in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 7 – Webinar Series – Processing JSON with RPG & SQL with Jon Paris and Patrick Behr and No-Code Business Data Integration and Automation with Eugene King are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 8 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts Convert Spooled Files to PDF with Simon Hutchinson AND Query to BI to AI on IBM i with Alan Seiden in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 9 – Webinar Series – Jon Paris hosts Db2 for i Inside VS Code with Liam Allan and Top 3 Use Cases: Real-World IBM i Integration Trends with Daniel & Aaron Magid in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 14 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts Code Flexibility with SQL Views and Logical Files with Ted Holt AND Scaling IBM i DevOps Practices: Performance and Integration Challenges with Karl Haggart & Donna Westmoreland in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 15 – Westbury, New Jersey – Explore the depths of Artificial Intelligence at Horizons 2024. This event is hosted by the Long Island Systems User Group (LISUG), and will feature AI-centered talks examining trends, foresights, and practical applications.

May 15 – Webinar Series – Jon Paris hosts What’s New in CL with Simon Hutchinson and AI Enable Your Existing Applications with Profound AI with Brian May in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 16 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts Why Procedures Are Better Than Subroutines with Patrick Behr AND Build a Phenomenal Web App on IBM i in Under 10 Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 23-23 – Fort Worth, Texas – POWERUp 2024 is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career. Featuring 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, POWERUP also boasts the largest Expo of its kind and meet the experts behind the solutions. Attend social events to meet renowned speakers and peers alike.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.