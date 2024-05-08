Four Hundred Monitor, May 8

Jenny Thomas

Yesterday was announcement day for IBM, which is always an exciting day for our community. We were right on top of it here in the Jungle, releasing two breaking news pieces to cover the launch of Power S1012 and the latest Technology Refresh for the IBM i platform. You can read both articles in our Top Stories section below, and you can be assured that it is only the beginning of our coverage as we will continue to dissect what we’ve learned and research more details for you. Enjoy this week’s edition of Monitor!

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(IT Jungle) ITJ Editor TPM begins his analysis of Power S1012, which will be available on June 14.

(IT Jungle) The latest TRs mark the beginning of IBM’s transition to software subscriptions for the operating system for smaller customers.

(Tech Channel) IBM i Chief Technology Officer Steve Will blogs about the latest news from IBM.

(Yahoo!Finance) IBM’s CEO explains why AI benefits from a slowing economy.

(Reuters) A federal appeals court overturned a judgment requiring IBM to pay rival BMC Software $1.6 billion.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(IBM Support) The official support page for IBM’s recent announcements.

(TechStrong.tv) Michael Curry, Rocket’s president of data modernization, shares his perspective on the future of AI integration.

(LightEdge) A new acquisition creates one of the only secure, compliant infrastructure providers in the country offering both hybrid colocation and tailored multi-cloud solutions.

(COMMON) Are you heading to POWERUp 2024? Start planning your schedule now.

(System i Developer) Susan Gantner and Jon Paris host a free Summit Lunch & Learn Series focused on the latest IBM i development techniques and tools. Each Lunch & Learn day includes bite-sized technical tips from Susan, Jon, or another Summit expert; a demo of an IBM i development tool; and a live Q&A.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

May 8 – Webinar – Join this Maxava webinar – Migrating IBM i From On-Premise to Power Virtual Server : Benefits and Best Practices – for valuable insights into the benefits and best practices of migrating to IBM’s Power Virtual Server, identifying potential roadblocks.

May 8 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts Convert Spooled Files to PDF with Simon Hutchinson AND Query to BI to AI on IBM i with Alan Seiden in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 9 – Webinar Series – Jon Paris hosts Db2 for i Inside VS Code with Liam Allan and Top 3 Use Cases: Real-World IBM i Integration Trends with Daniel & Aaron Magid in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 13 – Online Event – Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, hosts IBM Champion Marina Schwenk who will take us through creating service programs and performing unit testing. Open to all and free. Registration is required as spaces are limited.

May 14 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts Code Flexibility with SQL Views and Logical Files with Ted Holt AND Scaling IBM i DevOps Practices: Performance and Integration Challenges with Karl Haggart & Donna Westmoreland in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 15 – Webinar – Join this Maxava webinar – Getting Started with Ansible on IBM i – for a solid foundation in using Ansible on IBM i, equipped with the knowledge and skills to automate tasks, enhance security, and bring efficiency to your daily operations.

May 15 – Webinar – Learn about the latest updates to Open Source during this free webinar with Mike Pavlak presented by OCEAN Technical Users Group.

May 15 – Westbury, New Jersey – Explore the depths of Artificial Intelligence at Horizons 2024. This event is hosted by the Long Island Systems User Group (LISUG), and will feature AI-centered talks examining trends, foresights, and practical applications.

May 15 – Webinar Series – Jon Paris hosts What’s New in CL with Simon Hutchinson and AI Enable Your Existing Applications with Profound AI with Brian May in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 16 – Webinar Series – Susan Gantner hosts Why Procedures Are Better Than Subroutines with Patrick Behr AND Build a Phenomenal Web App on IBM i in Under 10 Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

May 23-23 – Fort Worth, Texas – POWERUp 2024 is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career. Featuring 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, POWERUP also boasts the largest Expo of its kind and meet the experts behind the solutions. Attend social events to meet renowned speakers and peers alike.

June 4 – Livonia, Michigan – The Michigan IBM Power Systems Technical Education Conference (MITEC) offers multiple sessions covering topics including System Architecture, Application Development, RPG, Python, Artificial Intelligence, Disaster Recovery, Performance Monitoring, Node.js, PHP, API, Navigator, Modernization, and SQL. This will be a power-packed day of education and networking opportunities.

June 18-19 – Northampton, UK – The i-UG i-Power Conference 2024 is a 2-day educational conference, open to everyone.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.