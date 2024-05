IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 19

Doug Bidwell

You will need a little time to deal with some security vulnerabilities this week, so set aside some time. There is also a warning about infrastructure changes for electronic fixes from IBM and, for those of you who care, a new release of the IBM MQ message queuing middleware.

You can find out about the new MQ 9.4, which delivers improved cross-platform connectivity, observability, and modernization capabilities, at this link. And as for preparing customer firewalls and proxies for the upcoming infrastructure changes – Call Home, Electronic Fix Distribution – check out this link.

That leaves the three security vulnerabilities.

First, we have Security Bulletin: Multiple Vulnerabilities in IBM Java SDK affect IBM WebSphere Application Server and IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty due to April 2024 CPU, which you can find out more about here. The affected products are:

Affected Product(s) Version(s) IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty Continuous delivery IBM WebSphere Application Server 9.0 IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration is vulnerable to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can get more information about here. The affected products include IBM i Modernization Engine for Lifecycle Integration releases 1.0 through 1.4.6.

And finally, third we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a denial of service of network ports due to deserialization of untrusted data in Management Central [CVE-2024-31879], which you can see more about at this link. The releases affected and their details are as follows:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1,Option 3 7.4 SJ00619 7.3 SJ00629 7.2 SJ00628

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

RPG Café

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

RPG Café

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

MustGather: How To Obtain and Install QMGTOOLS

RPG Café

Tip O’ The Week: IBM Power Facts and Features: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/YXJOGJRK.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

TRANSFERID: Create a transfer ID to upload data to IBM, 6514791

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

IBM Power S1012 Technical Overview and Introduction, at https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/redpieces/abstracts/redp5728.html?Open

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in the guide this week:

Compatibility of all Ultrium cartridges in Ultrium 9-4 tape drives

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (05/18/24). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- - ----------------------- 7.5 04/23/24 SI85693 DT378886 SJ00269 (When available) SI84240 7.4 04/23/24 SI85692 DT378886 SJ00268 (When available) SI84239 7.3 01/10/24 SI85576 SE81023 SI85663 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19