The 13,152 Days Of The AS/400 Platform, And Counting

Timothy Prickett Morgan

In the computer market, whether it is for laptops or datacenter iron, it is hard to say if longevity is gauged in human years or dog and cat years or something else like maybe historical or geological time.

In some ways, 36 years old, which is what has just happened to the AS/400 platform a few days ago, is a long time to do anything, and in others, 36 years is just the beginning of a process. As we have pointed out when celebrating the AS/400’s birthday in prior years, the origins of the platform reach back to 1978 when the System/38 was launched and also to 1983 when the System/36 came out, and really, all of these are linked back to the System/3 back in 1969.

The historical birthday of the AS/400 – now IBM i – platform is somewhat arbitrary, but the celebration is not. Which is the point.

Whenever the summer solstice rolls around, those of us in the IBM i community get an extra reason to be happy and joyful. The longest day of the year is gradually moving backwards through the calendar because an Earth year is actually equivalent to 365.242374 rotations of the planet on its axis, which works out to 365 days, 5 hours, 49 minutes, and 1.1 seconds of time but it is against a calendar that has 365 days and one leap year every four years to make 366 days.

What can we say about year 36? Well, first of all, 36 is a perfect number depending on your definition of a perfect number. Some people say a perfect number is an integer that is equal to the sum of its divisors; others say it is the product of those divisors. If you believe the latter, then 36 is a perfect number because 1 x 2 x 3 x 6 = 36. We don’t think this is true because this example is being selective by divisors. (3×12 is 36, for instance, and 12 is not in the equation for the perfect number of 36. Similarly, 9×4 is 36, and neither 9 nor 4 are in that equation, either.)

Maybe perfection is not in a number at all, but in embracing the numbers that you have. That is how we feel about it as we age because we are forward looking animals, using the past for comfort and joy and as a compass to guide us into our future, whatever it may be. In this way, 36 is indeed perfect, and so will 37 be and every other age that follows it. Every year is a milestone, and really every day that things get done is a milestone. And as you read this on a traditional Monday morning, the AS/400 and its progeny have been getting things done for 13,152 days. When you say it that way, it is more tangible. You can feel the weight and honor in that.

So as we celebrate the AS/400’s 36th birthday and look ahead to its 40th birthday four years hence, when we be approaching the Power12 generation of machines and maybe IBM i 8.4, we just wanted to say thank you to all of the companies who continue to invest in the platform, the techies who keep it running and keep modifying its applications to fit the time and the requirements, the end users who don’t curse it out and who know it is almost always a network problem when things go awry. . . .

Raise a glass, be it coffee or whisky or any other beverage of choice, say a toast, and then get back to work as we always do.

RELATED STORIES

Talking System Architecture With The Frank Soltis

Happy Coral Anniversary, System/36 And System/38!

How To Celebrate IBM i Turning 35 This Week

IBM i at 35: A Walk Down Memory Lane

A Frank Solstice

The Long Play

You’re Only As Old As The Applications You Feel

A Platform Of A Certain Age And Respectability

Big Blue Gives IBM i Shops A Special 30th Birthday Bash Box

30 Years And Just Getting Started: IBM i Celebration Looks Ahead

Seven Bright Spots To Ponder On The AS/400’s 29th Birthday

Power Systems GM Weights In On AS/400 Birthday

The AS/400 At 28: A HENRY, Not A DINK

The AS/400 Turns 27, And Still Has Much To Teach IT

Reader Feedback On The AS/400 Turns 27, And Still Has Much To Teach IT

Still A Community Of Common Interest

TFH Flashback: A Community of Common Interest

Silver Anniversary For Silverlake

Power System Tweaks Loom As IBM Offers 25th Anniversary Edition Iron

The Big Two Four For The Four Oh Oh

You’re Only As Old As The Programs You Run With

The AS/400 at 22: Yesterday and Forever

AS/400: Still Kicking After 21 Years

IBM’s AS/400 20th Birthday Party Pictures

The AS/400’s Grandfather Talks Past, Present, and Future

Happy 20th Birthday, AS/400!

The AS/400 at 19: Predicting the Future–Or Not

Happy 18th Birthday, AS/400; Time to Leave the Nest

The IBM Systems Agenda: iB(M)

Happy 17th Birthday to the AS/400!

The AS/400: 16 Years of Bending, Not Breaking