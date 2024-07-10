Four Hundred Monitor, July 10

Jenny Thomas

“The artificial intelligence boom across all industries has fueled anxiety in the workforce, with employees fearing ethical usage, legal risks and job displacement,” according to a recent report from Ernst & Young. AI remains at the top of the news cycle across many industries, and, of course, our IBM i ecosystem is no exception. And that means the people who work on and around the IBM i are also no exception to being concerned. Find out what the biggest AI worries are for employees in our Top Story this week, and then read on to get the round up from all around the industry.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Fortra) This blog explains looks at the new SEC regulation that requires a 30-day customer notification window for breaches.

(IBM) How resilient is your data? This blog can help you figure it out.

(CYBRA) This blog looks at how RFID technology has revolutionized cold chain management.

(i-UG) The i-UG is having a membership drive.

(Manta Technologies) Manta is celebrating 30 years of computer-based training by offering 20 percent off any course, series, or combination pack – including the complete IBM i Training Library. The sale ends July 31.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

July 11 – Webinar – Learn how Fresche Solutions can help accelerate your Synon modernization journey in this webinar series “Accelerate your Synon Modernization Journey.”

July 18 – Webinar – Whether you’re a Managed Service Provider or work within a team tasked with support, this session – The Modern Approach to Multiplatform Monitoring – will illustrate how to approach monitoring with a modern perspective.

July 23 – Webinar – Is your IBM i backup and recovery slowing you down? Join us for a quick 30-minute, free live webcast to discover how incorporating virtual tape can transform your backup and recovery operations with improved reliability, along with unmatched speed and flexibility. Attend and get a chance to win a pair of noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds! (A $100 value!)

July 24-27 – Tustin, California – Experience four days of inspiration and innovation at OCEAN TechCon24. This year’s program includes an opening keynote by Liam Allan and Scott Forstie, AI Experts Panel Discussion, CIO Summit/Roundtable with Alan Seiden, a premier vendor solutions expo, and Saturday workshops! After a full day of training on Thursday evening, join in the fun at a Casino Night.

July 25 – Webinar – Learn how Fresche Solutions can help accelerate your Synon modernization journey in this webinar series “Accelerate your Synon Modernization Journey.”

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. More details coming soon.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.