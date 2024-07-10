IBM Begins the Purge of Old Greenscreen Utilities

Alex Woodie

IBM is prepping the IBM i community to prepare to adapt to some substantial changes that are coming with the next release of IBM i, including the end of support for a large swath of the Application Development ToolSet (ADTS) that ships with Rational Development Studio (RDS). Source Entry Utility (SEU) and Programming Development Manager (PDM) are not among the ADTS tools getting the boot, but that’s not stopping midrange professionals from speculating that their time in IBM i is limited, too.

As part of its May 7 Technology Refresh for IBM i 7.4 and 7.5, IBM issued a “software withdrawal and discontinuance” notice that stated it would be ending sales and support for Merlin 1.0, Rational Developer for i (RDi) version 9.6, and other selected functions.

It turns out, there’s quite a bit under the “other” heading, including many of the utilities IBM distributes with the ADTS component of the Rational Development Studio compilers for ILE languages. The list of ADTS utilities that IBM will discontinue support for on April 30, 2025, includes:

Report Layout Utility (RLU)

Screen Design Aid (SDA)

File Compare and Merge Utility (FCMU)

Advanced Printer Function (APF)

Character Generator Utility (CGU)

Data File Utility (DFU)

IBM says there are several options for replacing these ADTS components, including Rational Developer for i (RDi), Code for i, and others.

The midrange community reacted to the news by expressing a variety of concerns, including and how they will obtain replacement functionality for the deprecated software, how long the software would continue to work, whether it will stop working on new releases of IBM i, and what sort of events (such as bugs or security vulnerabilities) would render the old ADTS tools essentially unusable on IBM i. Some also speculated what this withdrawal might signify in terms of IBM’s willingness to support other tools.

In various forums, midrange professionals questioned whether RDi or Code for i could in fact handle some of the specific tasks performed by ADTS tools, including SDA, which is used to develop green screen menus, or DFU, which allows a developer to work with a remote file as if it’s a local file.

IBM i professionals worried that some of the functionality lost with these ADTS tools won’t be replaced by IBM or even other independent software vendors (ISVs). Instead, developers will be forced to write their own tools, they said, or simply change how they work, which they suspect may be IBM’s intent with the moves.

The legendary backwards compatibility that IBM provides with its IBM i platform is a subject of great debate within the midrange community, as well as a source of some controversy.

On the one hand, supporters of backwards compatibility argue that the ability to run code that’s effectively unchanged from the 1970s shows how committed IBM is to protecting investment in business logic and intellectual property. No other platform, except perhaps the venerable System Z mainframe, can provide such protection for a business, they argue.

On the other hand, detractors argue that IBM is actually hurting its customer base and preventing the community from moving forward with modern tooling by allowing them to run code from the 1970s. Some of these folks would prefer that IBM would kill off the 30-year-old tools that enable customer to keep maintaining business logic written in older languages, such as RPG II written in the System/36 era. Perhaps more importantly, the usage of old tools prevents developers from using modern DevOps techniques, they say.

Many years ago, IBM hinted it would pull support for System/36 and System/38 RPG compilers, but the uproar from the community forced them to backtrack and continue supporting it. Since then, about the only blip in the long run of backwards compatibility was the jump from IBM i 6.1 to 7.1, which turned out to not be as bad as it could have been.

One year ago, IBMer Liam Allan floated the idea of killing off SEU, a longtime mainstay of greenscreen midrange development going back to the AS/400 days. While SEU is undoubtedly old and would not likely be anyone’s choice of an editor for a new project, many midrange professionals still use SEU to maintain old code, and have resisted IBM’s urging to move to a modern tool like RDi or VSCode.

In the end, an informal poll conducted by Jesse Gorzinski, IBMI’s business architect for open source, found that about 72 percent of midrange professionals said IBM “definitely” or “probably” should keep SEU, while only 29 percent said IBM should “definitely” or “probably” drop it from IBM i.

What exactly is IBM’s plan for SEU and other pieces of ADTS, which is still used by 80 percent of midrange users, according to the Fortra IBM i Marketplace Study for 2024? There were a lot of rumors going around the recent COMMON POWERUp 2024 conference in Fort Worth, Texas, about what the future would hold for SEU, but not a lot of substance beyond the products IBM has already committed to sunsetting. In any case, it appears that IBM is beginning the process of pulling back on the old greenscreen tools, and it will be interesting to see how far it actually goes.

By the way, a number of other IBM i tools are getting the boot on April 30, 2025, including:

Bootstream Protocol (BOOTP) server

Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) server

Remote Authentication Dial In User Service (RADIUS)

Domain Name System (DNS) server

IP Payload Compression protocol (IPComp)

Quality of Service (QoS) Server

FRCA (Fast Response Cache Accelerator) for HTTP Server

Performance Graphics; Performance Advisor

Graphical Data Display Manager (GDDM)

OptiConnect

IBM Management Central Server

Business Graphics Utility

IBM Technology for Java 11 64bit (Option 19 of product 5770-JV1)

Management Central

In some cases, IBM is offering replacements for these sunsetted products. In other cases, there are no replacements, or IBM recommends using an open source offering or a product from an ISV. You can read IBM’s software withdrawal and support discontinuance letter here. Similar information is available in IBM’s software planning guidance.

