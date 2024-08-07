Four Hundred Monitor, August 7

Jenny Thomas

If you’ve been avoiding the onslaught of news of late, your friendly neighborhood Monitor is back to offer you a sampling of industry specific news to give you a break from all that is happening around the world. Of course, AI remains at the top of our news cycle, and we have an interesting prediction from Gartner on GenAI projects to share in our Top Stories below. But it’s not just all about AI, there is actually a lot happening out there in our ecosystem. Read on for all the latest from around the industry, and don’t miss some additions to the calendar below.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Gartner) At least 30 percent of generative AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept by the end of 2025.

(Analytics India Magazine) Meanwhile, IBM has completed more than 1,000 GenAI projects in one year.

(Technology Magazine) IBM is using AI to accelerate the detection of cyberthreats.

(Forbes) IBM’s DevOps acquisition attracts a broader base of developers.

(Domain Name Wire) IBM snaps up cryptocurrency domains.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Midland Information Systems) Learn about application modernization on IBM Power in this free ebook.

(LaserVault) Watch this short video to learn about the transformative impact of using virtual tape technology combined with deduplication to boost your IBM i data center operations.

(Deep Thoughts with Richard Schoen) This blog puts the focus on using .Net as a modernization platform

(Profound Logic) Read this case study to learn how a banking client overcame competitive hurdles by adopting Profound API.

(Infoview Systems Inc) A good reminder of why companies continue to rely on the IBM i.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 14 – Webinar – The IBM i Large User Group has developed a review process for ISV software products running on IBM i. Join this webinar to learn about the process and scoring system, and have an opportunity to provide feedback and input to the process.

August 15 – Webinar – Learn to address cloud migration challenges and maximize the value of your cloud journey during this free webinar from Fresche Solutions.

September 10 – Webinar – The Central Texas IBM i User Group welcomes Jasmine Kaczmarek as the guest presenter at its September meeting. Jasmine’s session features tips, tricks and suggestions to guide you through various events and transitions you may experience in the modern workplace, from ransomware to working and managing staff remotely.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – The session guide is available online for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.