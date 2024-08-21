Getting A Handle On What GenAI Might Cost

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Because of my other day job at The Next Platform, I can give you a pretty good idea about what it costs to train an AI model or run inference against it once it is trained. But I have seen very little data that tries to give any of a sense of what it costs to add generative AI functionality to applications.

But interestingly, Gartner analysts embedded some such data in a report about how it expected many GenAI projects to be abandoned by the end of 2025 after their proofs of concept fail. That so many PoCs will fail – the estimate was for 30 percent of projects to be shut down without success – is not a surprise to us. This is often the case with innovative IT projects. In fact, we are surprised that it will not be 50 percent – or higher, given the extraordinary hype cycle we are all experiencing right now.

These GenAI projects are going to fail for a lot of reasons, according to Gartner, but poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, escalating costs, and unclear business value are the big reasons.

“After last year’s hype, executives are impatient to see returns on GenAI investments, yet organizations are struggling to prove and realize value,” explains Rita Sallam, distinguished vice president analyst at Gartner, who put together the report. “As the scope of initiatives widen, the financial burden of developing and deploying GenAI models is increasingly felt.”

Coming up with the money to do these GenAI projects is a major barrier, which is why Gartner came up with some figures for GenAI projects in the first place. Take a look:

As you can see, code assistants are relatively cheap, and this is where we expect for many organizations to take their first steps in GenAI for this reason. IBM is working on an RPG coding assistant right now and we suspect that others in the application modernization field will try to take a stab at it, too. Getting RPG code to train a model that can generate reasonably good RPG code could be problematic. It will take a lot of code to do so. But IBM i shops might end up using a code assistant for Java to start, should one be created. IBM is also working on a code assistant one to convert mainframe COBOL to Java, but not one to generate pure Java from scratch.

For typical customers, this could cost a couple hundred thousand dollars to add to the programming toolchain. This may sound like a lot, but other GenAI projects, as the table above shows, will cost millions of dollars and thousands to tens of thousands of dollars per year per user to maintain. Obviously, the benefit of the above project has to be greater than the cost of the GenAI implementations and add-ons to the applications.

If it is tricky to figure out what GenAI functionality costs, we think it is even harder to figure out what effects GenAI projects will have on cutting costs and boosting revenues, or just making workflows better or easier. Every company is going to have to try to figure that out ahead of time, even before they do the GenAI PoC, so they have a target to aim at and to benchmark reality against. Even if 70 percent of GenAI projects “succeed” – meaning they do not literally fail on a technical basis – that does not mean that they will be economically beneficial to the companies that do them.

This is not as obvious as putting a storefront and a web page on the Internet. But then again, maybe back in the late 1990s the Internet was not as obvious as it now feels, either.

