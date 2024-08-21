Four Hundred Monitor, August 21

Jenny Thomas

The temperatures are high, the kids are going back to school, and the team at IT Jungle is about to go on a brief end-of-summer hiatus to rest, restore, and get ready for the rush to the end of the year. There is a lot of news to look forward to as fall conference season gets underway next month, but for now let’s get caught up on the news of the week, starting off with IBM’s continued role in the U.S. Open. Then be sure to make your way to the Calendar to make your final conference plans for the year.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Technology Magazine) AI takes center court at the 2024 U.S. Open.

(ComputerWorld) In the shadow of CrowdStrike, Microsoft is looking to get ahead of the next potential disaster.

(IBM) This study looks at the hard truths every CEO must tackle.

(CRN) IBM’s CEO talks growth strategies at recent earnings call.

(Investor’s Daily) AI is paying off for IBM.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Briteskies) This blog will help you select the right eCommerce platform.

(LaserVault) A 30-year AS/400, IBM i, Power Systems engineer blogs about a solution for virtual backups.

(Rocket Software) This blog looks at the benefits of DevOps in a hybrid environment.

(Precisely) A blog about multi-domain master data management, and why it matters.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 22 – Webinar – Join this collaborative webinar where Maxava and Skytap explore the power of the cloud for IBM i disaster recovery. Delve into the innovative strategies and best practices that help organizations safeguard their critical IBM i systems in the cloud, ensuring seamless business continuity even in the face of unforeseen disasters.

August 27 – Webinar – Is your backup strategy keeping up with modern demands and challenges? The limitations and risks of traditional tape backups – such as lengthy recovery times, vulnerability to physical damage, and escalating costs – can significantly hinder business efficiency and continuity. Join our free upcoming 30-minute webinar, “The Virtual Tape Revolution for IBM i: Replace Tape for Superior Efficiency and Reliability” where we’ll discuss how to transform your backup and recovery processes by transitioning to modern virtual tape solutions.

August 28 – Webinar – Automate ’24 is dedicated to the present and future of automation for SAP processes. Expect unique insights, product highlights, and live demonstrations showcasing how Precisely leads the way in enhancing data integrity through automation.

September 5 – Webinar – Register for a free webinar on IBM i penetration testion with Kisco featuring Carol Woodbury.

September 10 – Webinar – The Central Texas IBM i User Group welcomes Jasmine Kaczmarek as the guest presenter at its September meeting. Jasmine’s session features tips, tricks and suggestions to guide you through various events and transitions you may experience in the modern workplace, from ransomware to working and managing staff remotely.

September 12 – Webinar – Discover how IBM Power i and PowerVS can supercharge your AI initiatives by registering for Meridian IT’s Power and AI webinar series. Join us for the first session, IBM Power: The Platform Built for AI.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – The session guide is available online for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point.

September 17-18 – Virtual Forum – The VAI 2024 Fall Forum is a complimentary virtual event focused on business growth and leadership. VAI clients will discuss how they are using technology to transform their businesses , and VAI specialists will demonstrate the latest features and functionalities available in the VAI ERP suite.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.