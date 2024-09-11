Four Hundred Monitor, September 11

Jenny Thomas

We are back after the Labor Day break, and it is finally time to settle back into familiar routines as we make the final push to the end of the year. But if you feel like this year has gotten away from you and the goals you set for yourself, you still have time to add to your resume or brush up on some skills. We have some new learning opportunities on our Calendar below, and our friends at Manta Technologies are having a back-to-school sale on any combination package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. You can find more details in our Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources section.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(IBM Newsroom) Another big acquisition for Big Blue.

(yahoo!finance) IBM has some posh new digs in NYC.

(MySA) IBM snaps up a piece of Texas real estate from Meta.

(Seeking Alpha) The top three ways IBM intends to drive growth.

(The Motley Fool) A look five years into the future of IBM.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) The kids have gone back to school, so why shouldn’t you? Manta is celebrating the end of summer with 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends October 31.

(COMMON) Eye on the i, COMMON’s online magazine, has a new collection of education and tech articles available for you to peruse.

(IBM) The new white paper from IBM is an “executive guide to the strategy and roadmap for the IBM i integrated operating environment for IBM Power servers.”

(Precisely) How confident are you in the quality of your data? This blog addresses four trends in data quality management.

(Zend) A step-by-step guide on how to use Db2 services for PHP apps on IBM i.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 12 – Webinar – Discover how IBM Power i and PowerVS can supercharge your AI initiatives by registering for Meridian IT’s Power and AI webinar series. Join us for the first session, IBM Power: The Platform Built for AI.

September 16-18 – Bonita Springs, Florida – The session guide is available online for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point.

September 17-18 – Virtual Forum – The VAI 2024 Fall Forum is a complimentary virtual event focused on business growth and leadership. VAI clients will discuss how they are using technology to transform their businesses , and VAI specialists will demonstrate the latest features and functionalities available in the VAI ERP suite.

September 19 – Webinar – IBM i talent shortages risk your business, leading to operational disruptions, increased downtime, and inefficiencies. This webinar will introduce you to Fresche Solution’s new Keeping the Lights On: TotalOps360 Comprehensive Managed Services. This solution bridges the talent gap to provide expert support and ensure your IBM i systems run smoothly without disruption. More cost-effective than hiring in-house talent, with 24/7 monitoring, proactive management, and unparalleled expertise.

September 24 – Webinar – Are your IBM Power backups holding you back? It’s time to modernize with a smarter, faster, more secure solution. Join us for this live 30-minute webinar, “Virtual Tape, Real Results: Modernizing IBM Power Backups,” and learn how to simplify your backup process while enhancing data protection and recovery speeds. This is your chance to transform your backup strategy and improve overall efficiency. Plus, when you attend, you’ll have the chance to win a SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD (a $100 value)!

October 10 – Webinar – Learn how to replace DB2 Web Query and Query/400 during this webinar from New Generation Software. While there are many query and analytics tools with cool features, you’ve learned that success depends on choosing a vendor committed to technical support and education – a vendor like NGS. NGS-IQ is built for IBM i. It enables business users and over-worked IBM i experts to create and run queries to deliver reports and files to Excel, Web pages, multidimensional models, Adobe PDF, Power BI, and more.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.