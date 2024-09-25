Four Hundred Monitor, September 25

We have entered that season when the days are getting shorter and time seems to be flying by as we turn the last few pages on the calendar. If that’s not enough to give you whiplash, there’s also an onslaught of news from Big Blue, both good and bad, that we are keeping an eye on so you will always be in the loop. While the news of the secret IBM layoffs is a bit unsettling, financially Big Blue appears to be soaring. It will be interesting to see how the rest of 2024 plays out, and you know we will be watching.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(ComputerWorld) Word on the street is IBM is quietly laying off thousands of employees.

(TechCrunch) It’s not just IBM, Qualcomm is also laying off hundreds of workers.

(yahoo!finance) Despite the layoffs, the advice on IBM stock is to buy, buy, buy.

(CIO) AI continues to be on the forefront of computing news. Here’s 4 ways companies are employing it to benefit the organization.

(ComputerWeekly.com) Hopefully you will never need these tips on how to respond to a security breach.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Fortra) The 25th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey is live. Join the conversation by taking the survey and help shape the future of the platform.

(Manta Technologies) The kids have gone back to school, so why shouldn’t you? Manta is celebrating the end of summer with 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends October 31.

(Maxava) The eBook will help you discover how to tap the cloud for IBM i disaster recovery.

(Profound Logic) The Profound Logic Futurization Alliance is a collaborative initiative that brings together industry leaders, technology providers, consulting firms, and customers to drive innovation in legacy system futurization.

(Zend) This blog from Mike Pavlak discusses PHP vs. Ruby vs. Ruby on Rails for modern web apps.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 1 – Webinar – This webinar hosted by Datanational will focus on how to optimize your IBM i backup and disaster recovery processes for your enterprise. Protecting business-critical data, applications and operations against downtime and disruptions is crucial for organizations. See how Datanational has implemented different vaulting and replication technologies for many of our customers who have struggled with the rising costs and complexities of data storage, backup and disaster recovery processes.

October 3 – Webinar – As organizations increasingly migrate their IBM i environments to the cloud, security concerns are paramount. Join Maxava for an insightful webinar where Ash Giddings, Maxava, and Tonny Bastiaans, IBM, will delve into the security aspects of using the cloud for your IBM i DR environment.

October 3 – Webinar – Join this 30-minute webinar and discover ARCAD’s new generation of application understanding tools. Explore your IBM i systems intuitively, without requiring in-depth expertise in AS/400. Application modernization, cross-platform migration, re-engineering, and more.

October 10 – Webinar – Learn how to replace DB2 Web Query and Query/400 during this webinar from New Generation Software. While there are many query and analytics tools with cool features, you’ve learned that success depends on choosing a vendor committed to technical support and education – a vendor like NGS. NGS-IQ is built for IBM i. It enables business users and over-worked IBM i experts to create and run queries to deliver reports and files to Excel, Web pages, multidimensional models, Adobe PDF, Power BI, and more.

October 16 – Webinar – Join OCEAN User Group for a webinar and learn how to modernize and improve code with IBM i Project Explorer and Better Object Builder. Edmund Reinhardt will also explain how to become personally involved in IBM’s new project applying AI to IBM i.

October 22-24 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The IBM TechXchange Conference 2024 offers tailored sessions and learning experiences for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, infrastructure architects, and more. With more than 5,000 attendees from client and partner organizations, user groups, academia, and more, this conference is an opportunity to build your peer network and enhance your technical skills ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in your field.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.