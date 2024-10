IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 41

Doug Bidwell

Don’t get hyper about HIPERs, but there are some issues you need to deal with if you have moved to IBM i 7.5. High Impact / Highly Pervasive (HIPER) Issue Potential undetected data loss can occur on LPARs using NPIV with certain Fibre Channel adapters. Potential undetected data loss can occur on LPARs using NPIV over Fibre Channel adapters with the following Feature Codes: EN1E/EN1F, EN1G/EN1H, EN1J/EN1K, EN2L/EN2M, and EN2N/EN2P.

You can read about this HIPER PTF at this link.

Now, there are also two security vulnerabilities on this week’s To Do list.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty is vulnerable to a denial of service due to Google Protocol Buffers (CVE-2024-7254), which you can read more about here. The affected releases include IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty releases 20.0.0.12 – 24.0.0.10.

And second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime for IBM i are vulnerable to confidentiality, availability, and integrity impacts due to multiple vulnerabilities, with more information available here. The affected releases and PTFs are as follows:

IBM i Release 5770-JV1 PTF Group 7.5 SF99955 Level 12 7.4 SF99665 Level 25 7.3 SF99725 Level 35

Now, here are three other things you need to be aware of for WebSphere Application Server:

PH63540: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to stored cross-site scripting (CVE-2024-45071 CVSS 5.5). The fix for this APAR is targeted for inclusion in 8.5.5.27 and 9.0.5.22. More info here.

PH63541: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to an XML external entity injection (XXE) vulnerability (CVE-2024-45072 CVSS 5.5). More info there.

PH62753:IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to a denial of service (CVE-2024-45085 CVSS 5.9). The fix for this APAR is targeted for inclusion in 8.5.5.27. More info at this link.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPER

Defective PTFs

PTF Groups 7.4:

Defective PTFs

PTF Groups 7.3:

None

Tip O’ The Week: Help the people hurt by Hurricanes Helene and Milton if you can. We will all get a turn having our lives turned upside down.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

QMGTOOLS: License Management Menu, 7172090

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 10/19/24. Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.5 10/17/24 MJ02053 DT397788 MJ02270 (When available)(read the recommendations) 7.4 10/17/24 MJ02045 DT397788 MJ02269 (When available)(read the recommendations) 7.3 08/30/24 MJ00610 DT395533 MJ01742 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40