Four Hundred Monitor, October 23

Jenny Thomas

All things considered, IBM has had a pretty good year. And as we await the Q3 financial results, we are expecting more of the same as confidence for software business growth seems to continue, and GenAI and the hybrid cloud continue to be winners for the bottom line. When you consider that November is next week – you can also tell the end of the year is near by looking at the dwindling items on our calendar – we are already looking ahead to the coming year with optimism. But for now, let’s take a look at the news of the week.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Reuters) Will the rally continue? IBM’s Q3 earnings report is coming out soon.

(The Street) Analysts take an educated guess at what could happen next with IBM shares.

(Newsweek) IBM hopes new office perks will make employees want to leave their homes and come to work.

(IBM) Big Blue explains its direction on a code assistant for RPG.

(NetworkWorld) Here’s a look at the top 10 technology trends to watch for in 2025.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) It’s the final weeks of Manta’s end of summer sale. Get 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends October 31.

(Fortra) How will you use the IBM i next year? Join the conversation by taking the 25th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey and help shape the future of the platform.

(RPGPGM.com) This blog explains how to use SQL to get information about journal receivers.

(Maxava) A case study that demonstrates how to strengthen high availability for IBM i servers.

(Perforce) This white paper will show you the top 10 cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 31 – Webinar – There’s no better time than now to modernize RPG/COBOL. Bridge the skills gap, accelerate development, and adopt modern, scalable technology. Join this webinar series from Fresche Solutions to discover: why now is the time to modernize; proven strategies to transform 5X faster; and real-world success stories.

November 4-6 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Save the date for NAViGATE 2024, to be held at Westin Harbour Castle. More details coming soon.

November 5 – Webinar – Join Ash Giddings, Product Manager at Maxava, and Richard Field, Associate Director of Business Operations at Skytap, for an insightful session exploring the latest updates from Skytap and Maxava. Discover the innovative ways the two companies collaborate to provide enhanced cloud services and disaster recovery solutions. Whether you’re looking to optimize your IT environment or explore how these technologies work together, this webinar will offer key takeaways and real-world examples.

November 19 – Webinar – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, welcomes Patrick Behr as their guest at their November meeting. Patrick will be talking about ways to take your SQL from 0 to 300 MPH, with tables, constraints, joins, views, functional procedures, and a whole lot more SQL tips. More details at https://ctxiug.blogspot.com/