Four Hundred Monitor, November 6

Jenny Thomas

Plans are already in the making here in the Jungle for 2025. We have a generous holiday schedule as the news cycle begins to dwindle toward the end of the year, and we have just two more issues of your favorite Four Hundred Monitor planned before we stop the presses for 2024. But before we go getting too jolly, let’s get back to the matter at hand, which is the news of the day. It comes as no surprise that the focus continues to be on AI, but we also have several new resources for you to check out, as well as some calendar additions.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CIO) There’s no doubt that mainframes are deploying, or plan to deploy, AI tools or applications on their mainframes.

(Back End News) IBM’s latest solution is designed to help organizations secure data across various environments.

(siliconANGLE) The alliance in cloud computing and AI between IBM and Amazon Web Services is growing.

(ComputerWorld) New York will be home to a new R&D facility that will focus on improving microchip lithography technology.

(CNBC) Plans are being made on how to power all the data centers needed to power AI initiatives.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Raz-Lee Security) You may already have documented security policies in place for GDPR, but these need to be supplemented and updated for DORA. You can find out how to get in compliance in this new eBook.

(Fortra) It’s not too late to weigh in on how you will you use the IBM i next year. Join the conversation by taking the 25th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey and help shape the future of the platform.

(CYBRA) This article explores five warehouse automation strategies that can significantly impact productivity and ensure your warehouse runs like a well-oiled machine.

(Rocket Software) This blog helps you start to get organized for success in 2025.

(Profound Logic) While many companies are pushing employees back to the office, the blog looks at how Profound keeps remote employees connected across the miles.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 14 – Webinar – Join this webinar to see how ARCAD’s CodeChecker checks RPG, COBOL, SQL, CL, continuously across the DevOps cycle. Boost code efficiency, catch vulnerabilities early, reduce complexity, and ease compliance: 110+ customizable rules and best practices are built-in. Track your progress against industry standard metrics.

November 19 – Webinar – Learn how to navigate your AI journey with precision during this webinar from Fresche. You will learn where to invest, how to measure impact, and how to prioritize your AI initiatives.

November 19 – Webinar – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, welcomes Patrick Behr as their guest at their November meeting. Patrick will be talking about ways to take your SQL from 0 to 300 MPH, with tables, constraints, joins, views, functional procedures, and a whole lot more SQL tips. More details at https://ctxiug.blogspot.com/

November 20 – Webinar – Join BDK Inc. and Maxava for an insightful webinar where we delve into cutting-edge strategies for future-proofing your IBM i infrastructure.

November 20 – Webinar – IBM Champion Alan Seiden will explain how to integrate open source technology with IBM i for maximum speed and scalability at the November meeting of the OCEAN Tech Users Group. Register now for details.