IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 44

Doug Bidwell

The number of patches slowed down last week, and we are not sure if that had anything to do with the election in the United States, but what we do know is we all got a break. And we will take it, and then get back to work.

There are a number of security vulnerabilities with WebSphere middleware, an issue with drive logging, and several fixes for TGTRLS in the RPG compilers.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to an XML External Entity Injection (XXE) vulnerability (CVE-2024-45086), which you can read about here. This issue affects IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5 and 9.0.

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty is vulnerable to a denial of service due to GraphQL Java (CVE-2024-40094), which you can find out more about here. This issue affects IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty 20.0.0.6 through 24.0.0.11.

That brings us to the very shouty INCORROUT-DISK-D/T5B10-5B11-5B12-5B13-5B14-5B15-5B16-5B17-5B19-5B1A, which you can learn more about there. Here is what IBM has to say about this: “The drive logging mechanism writes information periodically to the drive history archive. Due to a calculation error, the archive writer attempted to write the complete buffer to the archive when sufficient space was not available. This caused the low-level write activity to assert when the end of the archive space was reached, and data remained to be written. Following the assert, the drive performs a self-initiated reset. Note that this is a recurring condition once the free space available in the archive becomes less than that needed for the buffer. CCIN (5B16 5B19 5B10 5B13 5B17 5B1A 5B11 5B14 5B12 5B15) FC (ESG6 ESGA ESGC ESGE ESGG ESGJ ESGL ESGN ESGQ ESGS).”

And finally, we have RPGLE-RPGLEPRV-CMPL SEVERAL FIXES FOR TGTRLS (V7R4M0) 2024-11. Read more here. IBM is telling us that Fix DT409358 fixes issues with RPG compiler(s) – The following is a list of Fixes contained in this PTF. This PTF addresses the TGTRLS(V7R4M0) support for the following Known Issues:

DT386236: WDS-RPGLE-CMPL-INCORROUT FOR-EACH WITH AN I/O OPERATION ENDS TOO EARLY

DT392370: WDS-RPGLE-CMPL-MSGMCH0601 IF NUMBER OF COMPILED LINES EXCEEDS 838655

DT397059: RPGLE-CMPL-MSGRNF0604 %PROC IN AN EXPRESSION IN **FREE

DT397101: RPGLE-RUN-MSGCPF4123 PGM-DESCRIBED SHARED FILE WITH LONGER RECORD LENGTH THAN THE ACTUAL FILE

DT397948: RPGLE-RUN CHECK FOR ERRORS IN RPG INTERNAL FILE STRUCTURES

DT398326: WDS-RPGLE-CMPL-INCORROUT DATA-INTO PARSER DOES NOT RECEIVE UTF-8 SOURCE CORRECTLY

DT400744: RPGLE-CMPL ENVVAR TO REDUCE MSGRNF7031 IN EVENT FILE

That text is entirely too shouty. Blame IBM. This is not 1968. Or NASA, or the US Army.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

PTF Groups 7.4:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

PTF Groups 7.3:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

Tip O’ The Week: Help the people hurt by Hurricanes Helene and Milton if you can. We will all get a turn having our lives turned upside down.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

HARDWARE: How to prevent SRCXXXX3120 or SRCXXXX3121on dual-port Fibre Channel Adapters, 7056411

PASE: Syslog / Syslogd in PASE for IBM i, 634791

PowerHA: Steps Required to Migrate Data from a System with an iASP to Another System with an iASP, 684147

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 11/09/24. Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.5 10/22/24 SJ01520 DT400557 SJ02614 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 10/22/24 SJ01519 DT400557 SJ02613 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 08/30/24 MJ00610 DT395533 MJ01742 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45