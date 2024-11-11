IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 44
November 11, 2024 Doug Bidwell
The number of patches slowed down last week, and we are not sure if that had anything to do with the election in the United States, but what we do know is we all got a break. And we will take it, and then get back to work.
There are a number of security vulnerabilities with WebSphere middleware, an issue with drive logging, and several fixes for TGTRLS in the RPG compilers.
First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to an XML External Entity Injection (XXE) vulnerability (CVE-2024-45086), which you can read about here. This issue affects IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5 and 9.0.
Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty is vulnerable to a denial of service due to GraphQL Java (CVE-2024-40094), which you can find out more about here. This issue affects IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty 20.0.0.6 through 24.0.0.11.
That brings us to the very shouty INCORROUT-DISK-D/T5B10-5B11-5B12-5B13-5B14-5B15-5B16-5B17-5B19-5B1A, which you can learn more about there. Here is what IBM has to say about this: “The drive logging mechanism writes information periodically to the drive history archive. Due to a calculation error, the archive writer attempted to write the complete buffer to the archive when sufficient space was not available. This caused the low-level write activity to assert when the end of the archive space was reached, and data remained to be written. Following the assert, the drive performs a self-initiated reset. Note that this is a recurring condition once the free space available in the archive becomes less than that needed for the buffer. CCIN (5B16 5B19 5B10 5B13 5B17 5B1A 5B11 5B14 5B12 5B15) FC (ESG6 ESGA ESGC ESGE ESGG ESGJ ESGL ESGN ESGQ ESGS).”
And finally, we have RPGLE-RPGLEPRV-CMPL SEVERAL FIXES FOR TGTRLS (V7R4M0) 2024-11. Read more here. IBM is telling us that Fix DT409358 fixes issues with RPG compiler(s) – The following is a list of Fixes contained in this PTF. This PTF addresses the TGTRLS(V7R4M0) support for the following Known Issues:
- DT386236: WDS-RPGLE-CMPL-INCORROUT FOR-EACH WITH AN I/O OPERATION ENDS TOO EARLY
- DT392370: WDS-RPGLE-CMPL-MSGMCH0601 IF NUMBER OF COMPILED LINES EXCEEDS 838655
- DT397059: RPGLE-CMPL-MSGRNF0604 %PROC IN AN EXPRESSION IN **FREE
- DT397101: RPGLE-RUN-MSGCPF4123 PGM-DESCRIBED SHARED FILE WITH LONGER RECORD LENGTH THAN THE ACTUAL FILE
- DT397948: RPGLE-RUN CHECK FOR ERRORS IN RPG INTERNAL FILE STRUCTURES
- DT398326: WDS-RPGLE-CMPL-INCORROUT DATA-INTO PARSER DOES NOT RECEIVE UTF-8 SOURCE CORRECTLY
- DT400744: RPGLE-CMPL ENVVAR TO REDUCE MSGRNF7031 IN EVENT FILE
That text is entirely too shouty. Blame IBM. This is not 1968. Or NASA, or the US Army.
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:
PTF Groups 7.5:
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
PTF Groups 7.4:
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
PTF Groups 7.3:
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
Tip O’ The Week: Help the people hurt by Hurricanes Helene and Milton if you can. We will all get a turn having our lives turned upside down.
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- HARDWARE: How to prevent SRCXXXX3120 or SRCXXXX3121on dual-port Fibre Channel Adapters, 7056411
- PASE: Syslog / Syslogd in PASE for IBM i, 634791
- PowerHA: Steps Required to Migrate Data from a System with an iASP to Another System with an iASP, 684147
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance:
There were new defectives the week of 11/09/24. Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.5 10/22/24 SJ01520 DT400557 SJ02614 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 10/22/24 SJ01519 DT400557 SJ02613 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 08/30/24 MJ00610 DT395533 MJ01742 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44
November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43
October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42
October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41
October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40
October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39
September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38
September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37
September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36
September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35
August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34
August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33
August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32
August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31
August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30
July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29
July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28
July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27
July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26
June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24
June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23
June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22
June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21
May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20
May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19
May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18
May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17
April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16
April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15
April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14
March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13
March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12
March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11
March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10
March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9
February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8
February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7
February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6
February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5
January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4
January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3
January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2
January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1
December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53
December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53
December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52
December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51
December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50
December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49
November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48
November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47
November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46
November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45
October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44
October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43
October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42
October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41
September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40
September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39
September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38
September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37
September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36
August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35
August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34
August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33
August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32
July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31
July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30
July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29
July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28
July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27
June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26
June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25
June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24
June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23
May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22
May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21
May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20
May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19
April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18
April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17
April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16
April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15
April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14
March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13
March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12
March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11
March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10
February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9
February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8
February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7
February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6
January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5
January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4
January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3
January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2
January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1
December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50
December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49
November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48
November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47
November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46