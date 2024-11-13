Four Hundred Monitor, November 13

It may be a cliché to say time flies, but most of us have done it. If you’ve never fallen victim to that phrase, the next five years may change your mind. It’s been predicted that by 2030, artificial intelligence will not only have the capability to create movies, music, books, and video games, it will become the new standard, and you will suddenly find yourself remembering the good old days of 2024. The IDC has already predicted that 67 percent of the projected $227 billion AI spending in 2025 will come from enterprises embedding AI capabilities into core business operations, surpassing investments in leading cloud and digital service providers. And we’re predicting that AI will continue to be the hottest topic in our Top Stories list, as evidenced again this week.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(IBM) IBM has released its guide to address the most frequently asked questions about IBM i performance on Power and provide best practice guidance.

(yahoo!finance) IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna warns businesses that don’t adopt AI will get left behind.

(CNBC) We are entering a period of economic growth, according to IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.

(Technology Magazine) The overwhelming majority of firms are way behind on AI inplementation.

(CIO Magazine) If you’re looking to level up in the new year, here’s a list of the 20 most valuable IT certifications that could help boost your resume.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

