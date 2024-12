IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 26, Number 47

Doug Bidwell

Just a reminder: For the first time in a long, long while there are pre-requisites for a Technology Refresh. Sorting out the contingencies will keep us busy for a while. Here’s the word from IBM: OSP-Technology Refresh : Prereq licensed internal code PTFs, which you can find out more about at this link. These are the pre-reqs for the Technology Refreshes:

IBM i 7.5: SJ02898

IBM i 7.4: SJ02897

Now there is another issue you need to be aware of. Specifically: Potential to render new Feature Code EN24 / EN26 CCIN EC2A adapters inoperable, which you can find out more about at this link. There is a HIPER to deal with this issue for IBM i 7.4 and 7.5 support for Feature Code EN24 / EN26 CCIN EC2A adapters (PCI-Express 4.0 x16 four-port 25/10/1 GbE RoCE SFP28 adapter).

One more thing: We have spun off WAS support links to its own Tab; none of them are in other Links tab any longer.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

PTF Groups 7.3:

None

Tip O’ The Week: Help the people hurt by Hurricanes Helene and Milton if you can. We will all get a turn having our lives turned upside down.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

Zend: Zend Server on IBM i PHP Support Information, 636723

IM: How to Download and Install/Upgrade the IBM Installation Manager (IM) for the IBM i, 683605

SQL: IBM i Services (SQL), 1119123

PERF/CS: Collection Services Reset Instructions, 635571

PASE/QSHELL: How to Expand the Command Line in PASE and QShell on the IBM i, 684289

PERF/MEMORY: STROBJCVN stuck in THDW status, 687819

EMAIL: How To Customize The FROM E-Mail Address When Sending E-Mail From Your IBM i Server, 666699 Video

JAVA: Enhanced Support for the SystemDefault.properties File, 686627

DRV: DRVTech, N/A

BLUE DIAMOND: Blue Diamond: Customer diagnostic data upload instructions, 666503

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

Launching Navigator for i from Access Client Solutions causes MSGCO1004, 666583

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

SG248569: Ensuring Business Continuity: Policy-Based Replication and Policy-Based High Availability for IBM Storage Virtualize Systems, link here

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 11/30/24. Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.5 11/25/24 SI85459 DT417583 xxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 11/25/24 J85460 DT417583 xxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 11/25/24 SI85462 DT417583 xxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

