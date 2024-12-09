Happy Holidays From All Of Us To All Of You

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Every year has its own twists, turns, and challenges for any company and for the people who comprise that company. Over the years, we have had our share of adversity. 2019 and 2020 and 2024 were tough years for us, and we are all frankly happy to have pushed through the to end of this one so we can hit reset and attack 2025 with the usual vim and vigor.

No matter where you are, everybody gets their turn with adversity, and if hard times have come to you, we just want to know that we feel you. Do your best to celebrate this holiday season, as those of us at IT Jungle have had to keep their own spirits up and well as those around us throughout the years. It is not just all that we can do, staying in the fight is the best thing that we can do.

The other thing that we know is that work is a blessing, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve the IBM i community, including both IBM i shops and those who make hardware and software or sell services for those who use the IBM i platform for their mission critical platforms. We think that 2025 will be an interesting year, especially with new Power11 platforms and IBM i 7.6 on the way, and we look forward to drilling down into all of the details for you.

And with that, we wish you all a happy holiday season, and we look forward to serving you in 2025. . . . If you got news, tell us about it.