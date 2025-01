IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Numbers 1 And 2

Doug Bidwell

With these two first editions of the IBM i PTF Guide, we start the patching of the venerable descendant of the OS/400 operating systems for 2025. And so, it still being January, we can wish you all a happy and prosperous New Year and, for those of you who are struggling because of natural disasters, medical issues, or economic woes, we feel your pain. It is hard for a lot of us right now.

With that, let us dive into the first and second of the Guides for 2025.

With Numero Uno, there was not a whole lot going on, which is what you would expect for the first week of any year. There was Security Bulletin: IBM PowerHA SystemMirror for IBM i is vulnerable to multiple vulnerabilities in the PowerHA Web Interface [CVE-2024-55897, CVE-2024-55896], which you can read about here. The issues can be fixed by applying a PTF to IBM i as follows:

IBM i Release, 5770-HAS PTF Numbers 7.5 SJ03222 7.4 SJ03274

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published on January 13 and which is based on data we gathered on January 4:

PTF Groups 7.5:

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.4:

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.3:

Backup Recovery Solutions

Tip O’ The Week: Last fall, we were asking you to reach out and help the people hurt by Hurricanes Helene and Milton if you could, and we warned that we would all get a turn having our lives turned upside down. And here we are in the second week of January, and there are wildfires around Los Angeles, with tens of thousands of structures burned, an unknown number of dead, and so many people who need help.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

PTF: IBM i Group PTFs with level, 7025229

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

Win11: Windows 11 24H2 update causes issues connecting to IBM i, 7180720

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 01/04/25. Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.5 11/25/24 SI85459 DT417583 SJ03075 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 11/25/24 SI85460 DT417583 SJ03166 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 11/25/24 SI85462 DT417583 SJ03169 (When available)(read the recommendations) ***None of the above are available as of this writing***

That brings us to Volume 27, Number 2, which we put together on January 11. Number 2 did not have any security vulnerabilities, which is a good thing.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level that we put together on January 11:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

There were new defectives the week of 01/11/25. Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.5 01/10/25 SJ02698 DT420281 SJ03424 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 01/10/25 SJ02699 DT420281 SJ03424 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 11/25/24 SI85462 DT417583 SJ03169 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1