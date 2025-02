IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Numbers 5

Doug Bidwell

Welcome to February! Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter after being awakened from his slumber and seeing his shadow in the western Pennylvania town that is the adjective of the groundhog’s formal name. But, then again, don’t be too upset about the lingering winter. This furry prognosticator is only right 39 percent of the time, which is a little bit worse than flipping a coin.

Frankly, the best supercomputers in the world can’t predict the weather, either, because the conditions are changing faster than the models. . . so there is that.

We can predict with near perfect accuracy that the IBM i platform remains one of the most securable systems on the planet, however – if you keep on top of things. This week, we have a notice from IBM. Specifically, PH64741: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty is vulnerable to a denial of service due to Netty (CVE-2024-47535 CVSS 5.5). You can read about it here. IBM says that the fix for this APAR is targeted for inclusion in 25.0.0.2, and that for more information, customers should see Recommended Updates for WebSphere Application Server here.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

None

PTF Groups 7.4:

None

PTF Groups 7.3:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

PTF: IBM i Group PTFs with level, 7025229

PTF: Deleting PTF-Related Save Files and Cover Letters, 644479

PTF/Migrate: IBM i Migrate While Active – PTF Information, 7178565

SSH: How to set up the IBM i SSH daemon to autostart with TCP/IP, 1375275

SSH: Starting the SSH Daemon in a Dedicated Subsystem Environment (7.3), 637223

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

QMGTOOLS: Check Disk Fragmentation, 7181878

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

TLS: Enabling TLS for IBM Navigator for i using WebAdmin, 7166029

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 02/01/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.5 01/27/25 SJ03075 DT422373 SJ03783 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 01/27/25 SJ03166 DT422373 SJ03785 (When available)(read the recommendations) MJ03071 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! MJ02878 MJ02842 MJ02689 MJ02565 7.3 11/25/24 SI85462 DT417583 SJ03169 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6