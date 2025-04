IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Number 16

Doug Bidwell

This week, we bring you two security vulnerabilities and an import HIPER for firmware updates for Power Systems iron. Let’s start with the firmware.

There is new microcode for Firmware 950 .. 950.D1, which you can find out more about at this link here, and new microcode for Firmware 950 .. 950.E0, which you can read all about at that link there. These are HIPERs and affect the following hardware:

Power System S914 Server (9009-41A)

Power System S922 Server (9009-22A)

Power System S924 Server (9009-42A)

Now for the vulnerabilities. First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i 7.6 is vulnerable to a privilege escalation due to incorrect profile swapping in an OS command [CVE-2025-2947], which you can read about at this link.

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number 7.6 SJ04908

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a host header injection attack due to improper neutralization of HTTP header content by IBM Navigator for i [CVE-2025-2950], which you can read about here. The patches for the currently supported IBM i releases are as follows:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 Option 3 PTF Numbers 7.6 SJ04647 7.5 SJ03406 7.4 SJ03404 7.3 SJ03402

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

All PTF Groups except Cumulative PTF Package & MQ

Latest Cumulative PTF Package

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

Java

IBM HTTP Server for i

IBM Db2 Mirror for i

Db2 for IBM i

High Availability for IBM i

QMGTOOLS

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.8

PTF Groups 7.5:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package

IBM DB2 Mirror for i

DB2 for IBM i

What’s New!

QMGTOOLS

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.8

PTF Groups 7.4:

IBM DB2 Mirror for i

DB2 for IBM i

QMGTOOLS

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.8

PTF Groups 7.3:

MQ for IBM i – v7.1.0/v8.0.0/V9.0.0/V9.1/V9.265

QMGTOOLS

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.8

Tip O’ The Week: Just a note from the HIPER Group PTF cover letter\, and we quote: When installing the HIPER Group, it is considered “best practice” to also verify that the “MustGather Data Capture tool” (library QMGTOOLS) is at the most recent build level.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

Content Manager: Available PTFs for Content Manager OnDemand for i V7.5, 6555380

UAK: IBM Power System Update Access Key Policy (UAK), 7131459

Content Manager: Is it possible that applying HIPER PTFs will trigger a server version upgrade in Content Manager OnDemand for i?, 532453

TCP/IP: Restricting IP interfaces used by servers, 1283620

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

Cloud: IBM Navigator for i – in Cloud environment, 7186025

Heritage: IBM Navigator for i PTFs – Heritage version, 1164076

TLS: TLS Override, 7230537

MFA: Using IBM Navigator for i to Manage MFA, 7180390

Admin2: Remove heritage IBM Navigator for i from ADMIN2, 6570961

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 04/19/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 7.5 02/14/25 SJ03360 DT422644 SJ03833 (When available)(read the recommendations) SJ03138 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! SJ02952 SJ02797 SJ02479 SJ02450 SJ01867 SJ01802 7.4 01/27/25 SJ03166 DT422373 SJ03785 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

