IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Number 17

Doug Bidwell

Just a reminder that as part of the April 8 announcements, IBM Software Support content is changing to require entitlement check for software patches. See more at this link, but the gist of it is that IBM Software Support Troubleshooting, Question & Answer, and How To documents are changing to require entitlement. This means that you will be required to log on with an IBMid that has proper entitlement before viewing the entire document.

Also this week, there is Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server is vulnerable to server-side request forgery (CVE-2025-27907), which you can find out more about here. The affected products are IBM WebSphere Application Server 8.5 and 9.0.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

All PTF Groups except Cumulative PTF Package & MQ

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

HTTP Server

QMGTOOLS

Redbook

Visual Studio Code for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM i Technology Refresh

Performance Tools

IBM HTTP Server for i

High Availability for IBM i

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

All PTF Groups except Cumulative PTF Package

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

High Availability for IBM i

Performance Tools

IBM HTTP Server for i

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

Performance Tools

IBM HTTP Server for i

QMGTOOLS

Tip O’ The Week: On April 18, Java 21 became generally available and is required by some licensed program products in the IBM i 7.6 stack. See more at this link. IBM Technology for Java 21 is released on IBM i 7.6 as option 21 (Java 21 64-bit) of product 5770-JV1. Here are the instructions on how to use Java 21 on IBM i:

Download Java 21 from the Entitled Software Support(ESS)

Install option 21 of 5770JV1 from the OS install image (i7.6). Refer to Download, Installation, and Usage of Java 21 on the IBM i OS for detailed information.

PTF Group SF99965 level 1 or higher is required for i 7.6.

Set JAVA_HOME to /QOpenSys/QIBM/ProdData/JavaVM/jdk21/64bit before invoking the Java.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

JAVA: Download, Installation, and Usage of Java 21 on the IBM i OS, 7231371

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

QMGTOOLS: DSPAUTPATH, 667081

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

DCM: Certificate Stores table in Navigator for i, 7231513

TLS: Enabling TLS for HTTP Admin server, 7231413

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

Getting a List of All TCP/IP Addresses Used in RMTOUTQs or *LAN Printer Device Descriptions, 640063

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

Redbook: IBM i 7.6 Features and Functions, SG24-8588-00

New (or Updated) “Stuff” added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance:

There were new defectives the week of 04/25/25. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 02/14/25 SJ03360 DT422644 SJ03833 (When available)(read the recommendations) SJ03138 Read the cover letter-prerequisites! SJ02952 SJ02797 SJ02479 SJ02450 SJ01867 SJ01802 7.4 01/27/25 SJ03166 DT422373 SJ03785 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27

June 24, 2023: Volume 25, Number 26

June 17, 2023: Volume 25, Number 25

June 10, 2023: Volume 25, Number 24

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14