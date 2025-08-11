IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Number 30

Doug Bidwell

We are still a little bit out of phase with holidays and vacations and playing some catch up with the IBM i PTF Guide. In Number 30, which was put together on July 26, there were a slew of issues and things, starting with three security vulnerabilities.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by errors in OpenSSL as part of IBM Portable Utilities for i due to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can find out more about here. The issues can be fixed by applying PTFs to IBM i. IBM i 7.6, 7.5, 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2 are addressed. The IBM i PTF numbers for 5770-SC1 contain the fixes for the vulnerabilities. 5770-SC1 for IBM i 7.2 is a skip ship product installable on IBM i 7.2, 7.3, and 7.4.

IBM i Release 5770-SC1 PTF Number 7.6 SJ06342 SJ06401 7.5 SJ06341 SJ06400 7.4 SJ06283 7.3 SJ06399

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Db2 Mirror for i GUI is affected by cross-site WebSocket hijacking and session fixation vulnerabilities [CVE-2025-36116, CVE-2025-36117]. More information is at this link. The PTFs for this issue are as follows:

IBM i Release 5770-DBM PTF Numbers 7.4 SJ05739 7.5 SJ05742 7.6 SJ05744

Third, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a privilege escalation due to an invalid database authority check [CVE-2025-33109]. There is more detail about this issue here, and here is the rundown of fixes for IBM i Release (5770-SS1):

RLS PTF RLS PTF RLS PTF RLS PTF RLS PTF 7.6 SJ05809 7.5 SJ05838 7.4 SJ05839 7.3 SJ05840 7.2 SJ05842 SJ05810 SJ05847 SJ05846 SJ05845 SJ05844 SJ05837 SJ05850 SJ05852 SJ05854 SJ05856 SJ05960 SJ05851 SJ05853 SJ05855 SJ05857 SJ06021 SJ05953 SJ05959 SJ05966 SJ05965 SJ06219 SJ06022 SJ06023 SJ06477 SJ06478

In addition to the security vulnerabilities, there were some other issues. First of all, with the IBM i Java Development Kit 11 64-bit, there is an issue called VMs Fail with UnsatisfiedLinkError After IBM i Java Group PTF Apply, which you can find out more about at this link. Temporarily apply the PTF immediately after ending all Java 11 64 bit VMs. You can identify these JVMs using WRKJVMJOB or the QSYS2.JVM_INFO SQL View.

IBM i 7.5 – SJ06454 (Co-Requisite) & SJ06457

IBM i 7.4 – SJ06453 (Co-Requisite) & SJ06452

There is also this tip about how to build Tomcat plug-in mod_jk on IBM i, which you can read about here. This article discusses how to how to get the latest Open Source mod_jk version source code, compile, and build it on IBM i server in order to associate Tomcat with an HTTP Server on IBM i. The original Tomcat IBM i plug-in, QZTCJK.SRVPGM, is based on an old mod_jk version. IBM does not currently support the Tomcat IBM i plug-in and no longer ships (IBM i 7.5 and later) or provides updates to the QHTTPSVR/QZTCJK.SRVPGM object. As a result, Tomcat IBM i plug-in users are now required to download, compile, and build their own MOD_JK.SRVPGM as discussed in the instructions.

Check out SF99411 – 760 IBM i 7.6 Power11 GA PTF group. This is the first time that I recall that IBM has released a PTF group for a release on hardware!! The number is appropriate, but don’t be fooled, it is not just informational, lots of MJ Lic PTFs in this group! Code for the new LIC and Firmware functions is included. Another note from the content is that IBM plans to include this in all 7.6 Tech Refreshes.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.6:

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

High Availability for IBM i

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1

IBM i 7.6 Power11 GA PTF group

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

What’s New!

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

IBM DB2 Mirror for i

DB2 for IBM i

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0/v9.4.0

High Availability for IBM i

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 7.5 (10.5.0.8)

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

Memo to Users

What’s New!

IBM i Technology Refresh – Information for IBM i 7.5 (See TR Tab in guide)

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

Technology Refresh (See TR tab in guide)

DB2 for IBM i

IBM Db2 Mirror for i

High Availability for IBM i

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 (10.5.0.8)

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

Memo to Users

What’s New!

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive

Group Security

Memo to Users

What’s New!

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

TOMCAT: How to build Tomcat plug-in mod_jk on IBM i, 6520356

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 07/26/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30

July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29

July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28

July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27

June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26

June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25

June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24

June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23

May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22

May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21

May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53

December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52

December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51

December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50

December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49

November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48

November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47

November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46

November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45

October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44

October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43

October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42

October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41

September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40

September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39

September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38

September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37

September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36

August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35

August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34

August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33

August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32

July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31

July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30

July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29

July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28

July 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 27