IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 27, Number 30
August 11, 2025 Doug Bidwell
We are still a little bit out of phase with holidays and vacations and playing some catch up with the IBM i PTF Guide. In Number 30, which was put together on July 26, there were a slew of issues and things, starting with three security vulnerabilities.
First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by errors in OpenSSL as part of IBM Portable Utilities for i due to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can find out more about here. The issues can be fixed by applying PTFs to IBM i. IBM i 7.6, 7.5, 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2 are addressed. The IBM i PTF numbers for 5770-SC1 contain the fixes for the vulnerabilities. 5770-SC1 for IBM i 7.2 is a skip ship product installable on IBM i 7.2, 7.3, and 7.4.
IBM i Release 5770-SC1 PTF Number 7.6 SJ06342 SJ06401 7.5 SJ06341 SJ06400 7.4 SJ06283 7.3 SJ06399
Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Db2 Mirror for i GUI is affected by cross-site WebSocket hijacking and session fixation vulnerabilities [CVE-2025-36116, CVE-2025-36117]. More information is at this link. The PTFs for this issue are as follows:
IBM i Release 5770-DBM PTF Numbers 7.4 SJ05739 7.5 SJ05742 7.6 SJ05744
Third, we have Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable to a privilege escalation due to an invalid database authority check [CVE-2025-33109]. There is more detail about this issue here, and here is the rundown of fixes for IBM i Release (5770-SS1):
RLS PTF RLS PTF RLS PTF RLS PTF RLS PTF 7.6 SJ05809 7.5 SJ05838 7.4 SJ05839 7.3 SJ05840 7.2 SJ05842 SJ05810 SJ05847 SJ05846 SJ05845 SJ05844 SJ05837 SJ05850 SJ05852 SJ05854 SJ05856 SJ05960 SJ05851 SJ05853 SJ05855 SJ05857 SJ06021 SJ05953 SJ05959 SJ05966 SJ05965 SJ06219 SJ06022 SJ06023 SJ06477 SJ06478
In addition to the security vulnerabilities, there were some other issues. First of all, with the IBM i Java Development Kit 11 64-bit, there is an issue called VMs Fail with UnsatisfiedLinkError After IBM i Java Group PTF Apply, which you can find out more about at this link. Temporarily apply the PTF immediately after ending all Java 11 64 bit VMs. You can identify these JVMs using WRKJVMJOB or the QSYS2.JVM_INFO SQL View.
- IBM i 7.5 – SJ06454 (Co-Requisite) & SJ06457
- IBM i 7.4 – SJ06453 (Co-Requisite) & SJ06452
There is also this tip about how to build Tomcat plug-in mod_jk on IBM i, which you can read about here. This article discusses how to how to get the latest Open Source mod_jk version source code, compile, and build it on IBM i server in order to associate Tomcat with an HTTP Server on IBM i. The original Tomcat IBM i plug-in, QZTCJK.SRVPGM, is based on an old mod_jk version. IBM does not currently support the Tomcat IBM i plug-in and no longer ships (IBM i 7.5 and later) or provides updates to the QHTTPSVR/QZTCJK.SRVPGM object. As a result, Tomcat IBM i plug-in users are now required to download, compile, and build their own MOD_JK.SRVPGM as discussed in the instructions.
Check out SF99411 – 760 IBM i 7.6 Power11 GA PTF group. This is the first time that I recall that IBM has released a PTF group for a release on hardware!! The number is appropriate, but don’t be fooled, it is not just informational, lots of MJ Lic PTFs in this group! Code for the new LIC and Firmware functions is included. Another note from the content is that IBM plans to include this in all 7.6 Tech Refreshes.
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Backup Recovery Solutions
- High Availability for IBM i
- Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1
- IBM i 7.6 Power11 GA PTF group
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- What’s New!
- QMGTOOLS
PTF Groups 7.5:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- IBM DB2 Mirror for i
- DB2 for IBM i
- IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0/v9.4.0
- High Availability for IBM i
- Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 7.5 (10.5.0.8)
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- Memo to Users
- What’s New!
- IBM i Technology Refresh – Information for IBM i 7.5 (See TR Tab in guide)
PTF Groups 7.4:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Technology Refresh (See TR tab in guide)
- DB2 for IBM i
- IBM Db2 Mirror for i
- High Availability for IBM i
- Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1 (10.5.0.8)
- Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty
- Memo to Users
- What’s New!
PTF Groups 7.3:
- HIPERs – High Impact Pervasive
- Group Security
- Memo to Users
- What’s New!
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- TOMCAT: How to build Tomcat plug-in mod_jk on IBM i, 6520356
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 07/26/25. Defective PTF rundown – the latest defective for each release. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 No Entries 7.5 07/17/25 SJ05893 DT444556 SJ06457 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 07/17/25 SJ05892 DT444556 SJ06452 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30
July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29
July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28
July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27
June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26
June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25
June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24
June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23
May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22
May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21
May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20
May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19
May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18
April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17
April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16
April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15
April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14
March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13
March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12
March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11
March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10
March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09
February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08
February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07
February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06
February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05
January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04
January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03
January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02
January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01
December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50
December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49
December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48
November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47
November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46
November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45
November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44
November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43
October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42
October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41
October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40
October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39
September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38
September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37
September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36
September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35
August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34
August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33
August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32
August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31
August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30
July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29
July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28
July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27
July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26
June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24
June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23
June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22
June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21
May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20
May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19
May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18
May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17
April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16
April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15
April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14
March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13
March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12
March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11
March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10
March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9
February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8
February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7
February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6
February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5
January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4
January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3
January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2
January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1
December 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 53
December 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 52
December 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 51
December 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 50
December 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 49
November 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 48
November 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 47
November 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 46
November 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 45
October 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 44
October 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 43
October 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 42
October 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 41
September 30, 2023: Volume 25, Number 40
September 23, 2023: Volume 25, Number 39
September 16, 2023: Volume 25, Number 38
September 9, 2023: Volume 25, Number 37
September 2, 2023: Volume 25, Number 36
August 26, 2023: Volume 25, Number 35
August 19, 2023: Volume 25, Number 34
August 12, 2023: Volume 25, Number 33
August 5, 2023: Volume 25, Number 32
July 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 31
July 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 30
July 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 29
July 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 28