Guru: Where’s The Table?

Ted Holt

It began with an irritation. I considered it a simple request. “Which file did my SQL query read?” I was using the Run SQL Scripts tool to modify an SQL query with unqualified table names. And yet I knew of no ready way to determine the schema (library) name of any of the files. How was I to know which tables I had just queried?

Let me back up a bit. My SQL client of choice is the Run SQL Scripts tool, which is part of IBM’s Access Client Solutions (ACS). It is not unusual for me to copy and paste an SQL SELECT statement from an RPG program or a view into Run SQL Scripts, modify the statement as needed, and copy and paste the modified statement back into the source member from which it came.

A few years ago, I was working on a query and not getting the results I expected. The thought occurred to me that perhaps one or more of the tables was in a library other than the one I thought I was accessing. But how to know? I looked through the menus, but couldn’t find the information at hand.

There are ways. First, there’s Visual Explain.

The answer’s there, but that’s an awful lot to go through, and it could take a while.

There are the F4 key and Ctl+Space. They’ll show me a list, but they won’t answer my question.

What I wanted was to see a message in the messages panel, and that was easily thrown together with a quick CL program and a command interface. I called it FL, for File Location.

Here’s the command interface:

/* Command: FL – File location */ /* Program: FLC */ /* Show what library a file is in from Run SQL Scripts */ /* Example from Run SQL Scripts */ /* Input: cl:FL customers; */ /* Output: CPF9897: THH1/CUSTOMERS *FILE *PF */ /* */ /* To create: */ /* CRTCMD CMD(/FL) */ /* PGM(*LIBL/FLC) */ /* SRCFILE(/) */ /* SRCMBR(FL) */ CMD PROMPT(‘File location’) PARM OBJ TYPE(Q1) min(1) PROMPT(‘Object’) Q1: QUAL TYPE(*NAME) MIN(1) EXPR(*YES) QUAL TYPE(*NAME) DFT(*LIBL) SPCVAL((*LIBL)) + EXPR(*YES) PROMPT(‘Library’)

Here’s the CL source:

/* Send a message to tell what library a file is in. */ /* CPP for command FL */ pgm (&iQualObj) dcl &iQualObj *char 20 dcl &ObjName *char 10 dcl &ObjLib *char 10 dcl &Msg *char 132 dcl &MsgType *char 10 '*INFO' dcl &FileAtr *char 3 dcl &Text *char 50 monmsg cpf0000 exec(goto Abend) chgvar &ObjName %sst(&iQualObj 1 10) chgvar &ObjLib %sst(&iQualObj 11 10) if (&ObjLib *eq ' ' *or %sst(&ObjLib 1 1) *eq '*') do rtvobjd &ObjLib/&ObjName ObjType(*file) + RtnLib(&ObjLib) Text(&Text) enddo RtvMbrD &ObjLib/&ObjName FileAtr(&FileAtr) if (&FileAtr *ne ' ') do ChgVar &Msg &FileAtr enddo chgvar &Msg (%trimr(&ObjLib) *cat '/' *cat + %trimr(&ObjName) *cat ' ' *cat + *FILE *cat ' ' *cat + %trimr(&Msg) *cat ' ' *cat + &Text) SndPgmMsg MsgID(CPF9897) MsgF(QCPFMSG) + MsgDta(&MSG) MsgType(&MsgType) return Abend: call QMHRSNEM parm(' ' x'00000000') return endpgm

It’s far from elegant code, but I threw it together in just a few minutes and it works fine. I sent the message as an informational message – MSGTYPE(*INFO) – but a completion message works just as well.

A good while (at least a year) after I had written this little tool, I happened to stumble on the answer to my question. I happened to notice one day that the query result grid shows the schema used for each column. This is true whether or not you open the result set in a new window. Select View, Details.

I had reinvented the wheel yet again, but if a search engine won’t handily answer your question, then taking a few minutes to throw together a tool may be the smart thing to do. You may find out later, as I did, that the facility to answer your question was there all along. At that point, you can throw away the tool you wrote or keep it, as you see fit.

I suppose that IBM will eventually release an AI-enabled Run SQL Scripts. We’ll be able to tell it “list the customers who . . .” instead of “select * from customers where . . .”. Run SQL Scripts will build a SELECT statement from our English (or whatever language) query and execute that statement. Voilà!

We’ll also be able to ask it questions, such as “What schema is the customer’s table in?” Until then, I’ll keep writing and sharing little tools, or at least try to give you something to think about.

Ted Holt is the original, the one and only, chief of the Four Hundred Gurus. We are glad he is back with us writing technical material that helps IBM i programmers. He is a self-employed, independent programmer living near Tupelo, Mississippi, who is old enough to retire but is not ready to do so. He still enjoys programming and is available to help others as needed. He welcomes your comments, questions, and suggestions.

RELATED STORIES

Guru: DateTime Rules Of Thumb

Guru: Load A Varying-Dimension Array With One SQL Fetch

The Four Hundred Guru Retires

Guru: Dynamic Arrays Come To RPG

Guru: Dynamic Arrays Come To RPG – The Next Part Of The Story

Guru: Dynamic Arrays Come To RPG – Limitations, Circumventions, And More

Guru: Global Variables in Modules

Guru: Assertions, Take 2

Guru: Using Mixed Lists To Add “Data Structures” To CL Commands

Guru: TryIT – You’ll Like It

Guru: Aliases — Underused and Unappreciated

Guru: Beware of SQL Precompiler Variables

Guru: The SND-MSG Op Code And Message Subfiles

Guru: The CALL I’ve Been Waiting For

The Four Hundred Guru Retires

Guru: Global Variables in Modules

Guru: Abstract Data Types and RPG

Guru: Flexible Interfaces

Guru: Quick And Handy RPG Output, Take 2

Guru: What Is Constant Folding And Why Should I Care About It?

Guru: Alternate SQL Row-Selection Criteria Revisited Revisited

Guru: Another Red Flag – Joining On Expressions

Guru: Set Beats A Loop

Guru: The Deception of Fractional Labeled Durations

Guru: Elapsed Time For Human Beings

Guru: One-Shot Requests and Quoted Column Names

Guru: Use SQL To Replace Reports

Guru: Date Format Confusion

Guru: Compare Pieces Of Source Members

Guru: Stub Testing And SQL

Guru: QCMDEXC Makes A Good CPP

Guru: SELECT INTO And Arrays

Guru: I’m A Number, You’re A Number, Everybody’s A Number

Guru: SQL PL, WHILE And REPEAT Loops