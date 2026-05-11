Raz-Lee Revs iSecurity Suite With 2026 Updates

Alex Woodie

Raz-Lee Security used the recent POWERUp conference in New Orleans as the launch pad for a major new release of its iSecurity Suite. As CEO Shmuel Zailer tells us, the company made substantial changes to ensure that all of the products within the suite work in a more integrated fashion.

Raz-Lee is one of just a handful of independent IBM i security software vendors left in the market following a period of consolidation by larger firms. However, Raz-Lee’s iSecurity Suite is arguably one of the most complete, with around two dozen point products across seven suites, spanning authentication/authorization; auditing and response; anti-virus and anti-ransomware; encryption; network protection; reporting and alerts; and database protection.

For the April 2026 update, Raz-Lee decided to do a roll-up announcement, and unveil all of the enhancements that the company has made to the various iSecurity Suite products over the past year. As Zailer explains, much of that effort focused on improving how the products work together.

Customers will see an improvement in how Raz-Lee licenses its products, which is handled from the iSecurity BASE product. The iSecurity BASE product gives customers more control over iSecurity licenses when using the operating system’s Live Partition Mobility (LPM) functionality to move IBM i LPARs as part of a disaster recovery preparedness or response, Zailer says.

“It’s a unified licensing approach,” he tells IT Jungle. “We had it in the past, but we took it out and exposed it to the customer. They have more ideas than we have on how to use it.”

Enhancements have also been made to the iSecurity Watchdog component, which runs on a separate subsystem and monitors the various iSecurity products to ensure they’re running as expected. The Watchdog will now generate a report if a change is made to licensing and a license is not working properly, or if a license is about to expire, Zailer says.

On the SIEM (security information and event monitoring) and DAM (database activity monitoring) front, Raz-Lee now lets customers define whether to use the RFC5424 or RFC3164 standard for Syslog files generated from the IBM i audit journal. RFC5424 is the newer standard and includes better timestamp precision, but some SIEMs may use the older RFC3164 standard. Zailer mentioned that the Imperva SIEM utilizes Raz-Lee’s Syslog connector, as do SIEMs from Trellix (formerly McAfee) and Akamai, with whom Raz-Lee has OEM relationships.

Raz-Lee has also enhanced the iSecurity Audit product, which provides real-time tracking of activity and changes made to production IBM i environments. Raz-Lee updated the report generator to ensure that reports remain accurate even if IBM makes changes to the underlying SQL services, views, APIs, or commands that are used to gather the data, Zailer says.

“For example, IBM has a view which shows your current status of PTFs,” Zailer says. “Now we put it in our report generator. Our report generator will do this for all your LPARs in a single report, show you all the potential issues and show you the pieces of information that you want, create an Excel out of it, and drop it to your email.”

The iSecurity Firewall has been upgraded to work with Mapepire, the new open source Db2 for i client that IBM introduced in 2024. Mapepire was written in Java, which can obscure the actual IP address that is the source of a database connection request. The update to iSecurity Firewall resolves that information automatically now.

iSecurity Command, which enables administrators to control what CL commands IBM i users are allowed to issue to the system, has been updated. Administrator can now require that users go through multi-factor authentication (MFA) before being allowed to execute commands.

Raz-Lee upgraded the iSecurity Antivirus offering to ensure more seamless operations in the event that a virus scan ends abnormally. Raz-Lee now includes the IBM i command (along with its parameters) in the Antivirus log. This allows the scan to pick up where it left off if it ends unexpectedly.

“You can simply go point on a log and say ‘please rerun from this point,’ which means, if a user has decided to run on all his files, which might take several days, he will not lose even a single line because he will go and start over with the same parameters,” Zailer says.

The Raz-Lee MFA tool has also received several enhancements. For starters, the company has launched a GUI for the tool. Raz-Lee says that its MFA tool can support any third-party Web or desktop MFA interfaces, including Microsoft Entra ID, OKTA, DUO, PingID, and Google MFA. It’s also supporting the new exit point for the MFA facility that IBM shipped with IBM i 7.6. “It works with any other MFA on in the market, right in using API, so it’s transparent,” Zailer says.

Raz-Lee has also made some changes to its AIX security offerings. For starters, it is rolling out an AIX anti-ransomware software. It is based on the IBM i offering, with some differences. “RPG III still doesn’t run on AIX, so we had to rewrite it in C,” Zailer says. “And it’s working absolutely gorgeous.”

Some of Raz-Lee’s AIX Antivirus customers have a very large number of partitions to support, in excess of 1,000 in some cases. To help automate the distribution of definitions, Raz-Lee built an orchestrator that connects to AIX and Linux partitions. The company may decide to support it with the IBM i, Zailer says.

For a full list of changes to the iSecurity Suite, click here.

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