IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 28, Numbers 1 Through 3
January 19, 2026 Doug Bidwell
We are determined to get you all caught up on the happenings with PTF patches and such that have happened so far in the new year after getting you caught up with what happened at the end of 2025 in last week’s issue.
So, without further ado, here are the first three editions of the IBM i PTF Guide for 2026, which will end our “Ketchup” Weeks until the next holiday rolls along. (Technically, it is Martin Luther King day in America as we go to press, which is a holiday for many but not for all.)
We will start with Volume 28, Number 1, which was put together on January 3. There was not a lot going on then excepting a security vulnerability in the IBM i stack, which you can see in Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by exposure of sensitive information and improper access control vulnerabilities in IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime [CVE-2025-53066, CVE-2025-53057] and which has this link for more details. The patches for each release are as follows:
IBM i Release 5770-JV1 PTF Number(s) PTF Download Link(s) 7.6 7.5 7.4 7.3 SJ08024 SJ08019 SJ08018 SJ08017 SJ08025 SJ08023 SJ08022 SJ08021 SJ08005 SJ07990 SJ07989 SJ07988 SJ08014 SJ08008 SJ08007 SJ08006 SJ08028 SJ08089 SJ08140 SJ08139 SJ08047 SJ08093 SJ08203 SJ08172 SJ08013 SJ08027 SJ08026 SJ08015 SJ08046 SJ08045 SJ08012 SJ08016
IBM recommends installing the 5770-JV1 PTF Group to receive all the latest PTF(s) which includes all PTFs in the above table. Here they are:
IBM i Release 5770-JV1 PTF Group Number & Level 7.6 SF99965 Level 4 7.5 SF99955 Level 19 7.4 SF99665 Level 31 7.3 SF99725 Level 40
IBM recommends users running unsupported versions of affected products upgrade to a supported and fixed version of affected products.
There was no updates in the usual parts of The Guide.
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 1/03/26. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 12/09/25 MJ07437 DT457460 MJ08279 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
That brings us to Volume 28, Number 2, which was put together on January 10. A very calm week, with not much happening.
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- TCP/IP: How to Disable TCP/IP Ports for IBM i Host Servers, 684859
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- AdminServer: IBM i ADMIN Server jobs start and then end suddenly due to an HTP8351, Secure Sockets session failed to initialize successfully, in the ADMIN job log, 7256654
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 01/10/25. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 12/09/25 MJ07437 DT457460 MJ08279 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Again, be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
And now, we come to Volume 28, Number 3, which we put together on January 17, 2026.
First, IBM is hosting a virtual event on January 21 called IBM Support Customer Day, which is about reimagining IBM support and transforming your approach from reactive to proactive resilience. You can find out more here. What to expect:
- Interactive sessions with IBM Support leadership, architects, and subject-matter experts
- Deep dives into AI-driven capabilities that surface issues before they impact your operations
- Case studies and success metrics showing real business outcomes
There is also an update for Access Client Solutions, version 1.1.9.11 to be precise. You can see more about it at this link. This update includes a critical security fix for CVE-2025-66516 IBM i Access Client Solutions is vulnerable to an attacker carrying out an XML External Entity injection via a crafted XFA file inside of a PDF. Apache Tika is used by the Run SQL Scripts feature to determine the content type of binary column data in a table on the IBM i. Big Blue strongly recommends upgrading to 1.1.9.11, and discontinuing use of versions 1.1.9.8 through 1.1.9.10. The following Known Issues (APARs) are included:
- DT455863 OSP-UNPRED ACS – CURSOR VALUE INCORRECT USING DDS KEYWORD RTNCSRLOC
- DT457428 OSP-INCORROUT ACS DOES NOT DETECT AVAILABILITY OF VERSION 1.1.9.10
And finally for Power11 machines:
- Power E1180 (9080-HEU)
- Power E1150 (9043-MRU)
- Power S1122 (9824-22A)
- Power S1124 (9824-42A)
- Power L1124 (9856-42H)
- Power L1122 (9856-22H)
There is new microcode for Firmware 1110 . . . for 1110.10.
The latest service pack 1110.10 is now available for system firmware levels, OK1110. These service packs include the following Security issues:
- A security problem was fixed for CVE-2025-52497 and CVE-2025-49087
- A security problem was fixed for CVE-2025-36194
- A security problem was fixed for CVE-2025-36238
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since Volume 28, Number 2:
PTF Groups 7.6:
- Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1
- IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.11
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.5:
- Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1
- Defective PTFs
- IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.11
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.4:
- Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1
- IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.11
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.3:
- IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.11
- Visual Studio Code for IBM i
PTF Groups 7.2:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:
- Mustgather for PowerVS license key issues, 6475695
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- None
New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:
- None
New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:
- None
The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 01/17/26. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 01/15/26 SJ08112 DT460154 xxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)
Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.
With that, we are caught up. Finally.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
January 17, 2026: Volume 28, Number 03
January 10, 2026: Volume 28, Number 02
January 3, 2026: Volume 28, Number 01
December 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 52
December 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 51
December 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 50
November 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 48
November 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 47
November 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 46
November 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 45
November 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 44
October 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 43
October 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 42
October 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 41
October 4, 2025: Volume 27, Number 40
September 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 39
September 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 38
September 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 37
September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36
August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35
August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34
August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33
August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32
August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31
July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30
July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29
July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28
July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27
June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26
June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25
June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24
June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23
May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22
May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21
May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20
May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19
May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18
April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17
April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16
April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15
April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14
March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13
March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12
March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11
March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10
March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09
February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08
February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07
February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06
February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05
January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04
January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03
January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02
January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01
December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50
December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49
December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48
November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47
November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46
November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45
November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44
November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43
October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42
October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41
October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40
October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39
September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38
September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37
September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36
September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35
August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34
August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33
August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32
August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31
August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30
July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29
July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28
July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27
July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26
June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24
June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23
June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22
June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21
May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20
May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19
May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18
May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17
April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16
April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15
April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14
March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13
March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12
March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11
March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10
March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9
February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8
February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7
February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6
February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5
January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4
January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3
January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2