IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 28, Numbers 1 Through 3

Doug Bidwell

We are determined to get you all caught up on the happenings with PTF patches and such that have happened so far in the new year after getting you caught up with what happened at the end of 2025 in last week’s issue.

So, without further ado, here are the first three editions of the IBM i PTF Guide for 2026, which will end our “Ketchup” Weeks until the next holiday rolls along. (Technically, it is Martin Luther King day in America as we go to press, which is a holiday for many but not for all.)

We will start with Volume 28, Number 1, which was put together on January 3. There was not a lot going on then excepting a security vulnerability in the IBM i stack, which you can see in Security Bulletin: IBM i is affected by exposure of sensitive information and improper access control vulnerabilities in IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime [CVE-2025-53066, CVE-2025-53057] and which has this link for more details. The patches for each release are as follows:

IBM i Release 5770-JV1 PTF Number(s) PTF Download Link(s) 7.6 7.5 7.4 7.3 SJ08024 SJ08019 SJ08018 SJ08017 SJ08025 SJ08023 SJ08022 SJ08021 SJ08005 SJ07990 SJ07989 SJ07988 SJ08014 SJ08008 SJ08007 SJ08006 SJ08028 SJ08089 SJ08140 SJ08139 SJ08047 SJ08093 SJ08203 SJ08172 SJ08013 SJ08027 SJ08026 SJ08015 SJ08046 SJ08045 SJ08012 SJ08016

IBM recommends installing the 5770-JV1 PTF Group to receive all the latest PTF(s) which includes all PTFs in the above table. Here they are:

IBM i Release 5770-JV1 PTF Group Number & Level 7.6 SF99965 Level 4 7.5 SF99955 Level 19 7.4 SF99665 Level 31 7.3 SF99725 Level 40

IBM recommends users running unsupported versions of affected products upgrade to a supported and fixed version of affected products.

There was no updates in the usual parts of The Guide.

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 1/03/26. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 12/09/25 MJ07437 DT457460 MJ08279 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

That brings us to Volume 28, Number 2, which was put together on January 10. A very calm week, with not much happening.

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

TCP/IP: How to Disable TCP/IP Ports for IBM i Host Servers, 684859

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

AdminServer: IBM i ADMIN Server jobs start and then end suddenly due to an HTP8351, Secure Sockets session failed to initialize successfully, in the ADMIN job log, 7256654

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 01/10/25. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 12/09/25 MJ07437 DT457460 MJ08279 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Again, be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

And now, we come to Volume 28, Number 3, which we put together on January 17, 2026.

First, IBM is hosting a virtual event on January 21 called IBM Support Customer Day, which is about reimagining IBM support and transforming your approach from reactive to proactive resilience. You can find out more here. What to expect:

Interactive sessions with IBM Support leadership, architects, and subject-matter experts

Deep dives into AI-driven capabilities that surface issues before they impact your operations

Case studies and success metrics showing real business outcomes

There is also an update for Access Client Solutions, version 1.1.9.11 to be precise. You can see more about it at this link. This update includes a critical security fix for CVE-2025-66516 IBM i Access Client Solutions is vulnerable to an attacker carrying out an XML External Entity injection via a crafted XFA file inside of a PDF. Apache Tika is used by the Run SQL Scripts feature to determine the content type of binary column data in a table on the IBM i. Big Blue strongly recommends upgrading to 1.1.9.11, and discontinuing use of versions 1.1.9.8 through 1.1.9.10. The following Known Issues (APARs) are included:

DT455863 OSP-UNPRED ACS – CURSOR VALUE INCORRECT USING DDS KEYWORD RTNCSRLOC

DT457428 OSP-INCORROUT ACS DOES NOT DETECT AVAILABILITY OF VERSION 1.1.9.10

And finally for Power11 machines:

Power E1180 (9080-HEU)

Power E1150 (9043-MRU)

Power S1122 (9824-22A)

Power S1124 (9824-42A)

Power L1124 (9856-42H)

Power L1122 (9856-22H)

There is new microcode for Firmware 1110 . . . for 1110.10.

The latest service pack 1110.10 is now available for system firmware levels, OK1110. These service packs include the following Security issues:

A security problem was fixed for CVE-2025-52497 and CVE-2025-49087

A security problem was fixed for CVE-2025-36194

A security problem was fixed for CVE-2025-36238

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since Volume 28, Number 2:

PTF Groups 7.6:

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.11

Visual Studio Code for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.5:

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1

Defective PTFs

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.11

Visual Studio Code for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.4:

Content Manager OnDemand for i – 5770-RD1

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.11

Visual Studio Code for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.3:

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.11

Visual Studio Code for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.2:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in The Guide this week:

Mustgather for PowerVS license key issues, 6475695

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

New (or Updated) stuff added to REF tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the TAPE tab in The Guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links in the WAS tab in The Guide this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There were new defectives the week of 01/17/26. Click on the Defective PTF link for your release in the Guide:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- --------- ----------------------- 7.6 12/09/25 MJ07438 DT457460 MJ08280 (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.5 01/15/26 SJ08112 DT460154 xxxxxxx (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.4 09/11/25 MJ06247 DT450137 MJ07181 Same as above, Please read the Cover letter - (When available)(read the recommendations) Read the cover letter-prerequisites! 7.3 01/27/25 SJ03169 DT422375 SJ03786 (When available)(read the recommendations)

Be sure to access the link in The Guide for further details.

With that, we are caught up. Finally.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

January 17, 2026: Volume 28, Number 03

January 10, 2026: Volume 28, Number 02

January 3, 2026: Volume 28, Number 01

December 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 52

December 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 51

December 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 50

November 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 48

November 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 47

November 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 46

November 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 45

November 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 44

October 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 43

October 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 42

October 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 41

October 4, 2025: Volume 27, Number 40

September 27, 2025: Volume 27, Number 39

September 20, 2025: Volume 27, Number 38

September 13, 2025: Volume 27, Number 37

September 6, 2025: Volume 27, Number 36

August 30, 2025: Volume 27, Number 35

August 23, 2025: Volume 27, Number 34

August 16, 2025: Volume 27, Number 33

August 9, 2025: Volume 27, Number 32

August 2, 2025: Volume 27, Number 31

July 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 30

July 19, 2025: Volume 27, Number 29

July 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 28

July 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 27

June 28, 2025: Volume 27, Number 26

June 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 25

June 14, 2025: Volume 27, Number 24

June 7, 2025: Volume 27, Number 23

May 31, 2025: Volume 27, Number 22

May 24, 2025: Volume 27, Number 21

May 17, 2025: Volume 27, Number 20

May 10, 2025: Volume 27, Number 19

May 3, 2025: Volume 27, Number 18

April 26, 2025: Volume 27, Number 17

April 21, 2025: Volume 27, Number 16

April 12, 2025: Volume 27, Number 15

April 5, 2025: Volume 27, Number 14

March 29, 2025: Volume 27, Number 13

March 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 12

March 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 11

March 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 10

March 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 09

February 22, 2025: Volume 27, Number 08

February 15, 2025: Volume 27, Number 07

February 8, 2025: Volume 27, Number 06

February 1, 2025: Volume 27, Number 05

January 25, 2025: Volume 27, Number 04

January 18, 2025: Volume 27, Number 03

January 11, 2025: Volume 27, Number 02

January 04, 2025: Volume 27, Number 01

December 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 50

December 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 49

December 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 48

November 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 47

November 23, 2024: Volume 26, Number 46

November 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 45

November 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 44

November 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 43

October 26, 2024: Volume 26, Number 42

October 19, 2024: Volume 26, Number 41

October 12, 2024: Volume 26, Number 40

October 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 39

September 28, 2024: Volume 26, Number 38

September 21, 2024: Volume 26, Number 37

September 14, 2024: Volume 26, Number 36

September 7, 2024: Volume 26, Number 35

August 31, 2024: Volume 26, Number 34

August 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 33

August 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 32

August 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 31

August 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 30

July 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 29

July 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 28

July 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 27

July 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 26

June 22, 2024: Volume 26, Number 24

June 15, 2024: Volume 26, Number 23

June 8, 2024: Volume 26, Number 22

June 1, 2024: Volume 26, Number 21

May 25, 2024: Volume 26, Number 20

May 18, 2024: Volume 26, Number 19

May 11, 2024: Volume 26, Number 18

May 4, 2024: Volume 26, Number 17

April 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 16

April 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 15

April 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 14

March 30, 2024: Volume 26, Number 13

March 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 12

March 16, 2024: Volume 26, Number 11

March 9, 2024: Volume 26, Number 10

March 2, 2024: Volume 26, Number 9

February 24, 2024: Volume 26, Number 8

February 17, 2024: Volume 26, Number 7

February 10, 2024: Volume 26, Number 6

February 3, 2024: Volume 26, Number 5

January 27, 2024: Volume 26, Number 4

January 20, 2024: Volume 26, Number 3

January 13, 2024: Volume 26, Number 2

January 6, 2024: Volume 26, Number 1