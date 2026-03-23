Izzi Partners With Capricorn For IBM i Services And Bluehouse For Software Peddling

Alex Woodie

UPDATED: Izzi Software has partnered with a pair of companies with connections to IBM midrange and mainframe systems, including Capricorn Information Systems, a New York provider of IBM i technical services, and Bluehouse, a software distributor with a global network of sellers.

Izzi emerged in early 2025 with a goal to buy smaller, founder-led software companies with revenues in the range of $2 million to $10 million who play in the IBM i and System Z markets. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company has made a handful of acquisitions to date, including System Z development tool provider Colesoft in 2025, IBM i application development and modernization tool provider CNX Software in July 2025 and in January 2026 partnered with Virtutem, which specialized in providing technical services for Infor LX customers.

Bluehouse is the bigger of the two acquisitions for Izzi, and nets the growing conglomerate both a network of resellers around the world as well as a GSA schedule that enables it to sell to U.S. federal agencies. Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bluehouse was founded in 2005 by U.S. Army veteran Bryan Hayes to provide workload automation consulting services, primarily around supporting applications in financial services organizations. Hayes worked with Tidal’s automation software and that remains an area of focus for Bluehouse, along with expertise in automation tools from Microsoft and Fortified.

“Our partnership with Izzi Software comes at the ideal time,” Hayes, the president and founder of Bluehouse, stated. “Our government and commercial clients are under increasing pressure to modernize legacy infrastructure and extract more value from their existing IBM investments. Comprehensive toolsets like those provided by Izzi Software will integrate with our best-in-class expertise at Bluehouse to help businesses build the infrastructure and systems they need to thrive in a competitive market.”

Capricorn Information Systems is an IBM i technical services provider based just outside of New York City in the town of Pound Ridge. Founded by Roy Goldstein in 1996, the company provides a range of IBM i services, including RPG, COBOL, CL, and Java development; work with the Db2 for i database; familiarity with ERP systems like JD Edwards, Infor LX, Infor XA, and Island Pacific; as well as work with Valence, the name of CNX’s development tool.

“We Love Our IBM i” Capricorn proudly declares on its website. The company maintains a stand of maintaining, modifying, and modernizing its client systems, and helping them do whatever is needed.

“Capricorn has always taken pride in providing a full spectrum of services to help technology organizations and application development teams grow and become more efficient, and we are excited to supplement the Izzi team to supercharge development and bring new capabilities to market quickly,” states Goldstein, who is president of Capricorn.

Capricorn and Bluehouse make for a strong combination to bring onboard to Izzi, according to Jennifer Nelson, chief executive officer of Izzi Software.

“We’re excited to be partnering with both Bluehouse and Capricorn at this stage of Izzi’s growth,” she stated. “Bluehouse’s standing as a world-class distributor with an impressive global reseller network gives our products immediate access to a broad and well-established customer base, including U.S. government agencies procuring through the GSA schedule. At the same time, bringing Capricorn on as a development partner means we can move faster on IBM i innovation.”

Correction: This story originally stated that Izzi Software had acquired Capricorn and Bluehouse, but the deals are partnerships between Izzi and these two companies. IT Jungle regrets the error.

RELATED STORIES

Izzi Taps Virtutem To Modernize Infor LX Environments With Valence

Izzi Buys CNX, Eyes Valence Port To System Z

Izzi Throws Retiring IBM i Software Company Founders A Lifeline