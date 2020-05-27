Four Hundred Monitor, May 27

Jenny Thomas

With the passing of the Memorial Day holiday in America last weekend, observed to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, the summer season is officially underway. Of course, it looks a lot different this year, with many businesses still shuttered and workers making plans for re-openings instead of vacations. The news continues to reflect the havoc caused by the coronavirus, as we see IBM slashing jobs as companies continue to look for ways to stay connected to employees and customers. With any luck, the warmer weather will bring better news, computing- and coronavirus-wise, for all of us. Until then, we will all continue to persevere.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Fortune) John Kelly, executive vice president and former head of IBM Research, was asked to take on a new role at IBM: build and direct the tech giant’s COVID-19 Task Force.

(SDX Central) IBM reportedly cut thousands of jobs last week across many divisions.

(CIO) This is a story of an IT department that created a whole new tech company while working on a solution to improve workplace productivity.

(LinkedIn) IBM Champion George Warner is turning his session on digital transformation into a series of posts.

(ComputerWorld) Apple is aware that facemasks are causing users to go back to old school manual passcodes to get into their iPhones.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Profound Logic) This NodeRun app is for hosting online events. It allows users to select a schedule, rate sessions, and leave feedback for speakers.

(Cloud Elements) Download the 2020 State of API Integration Report and gain access to slides and a recording of the virtual event hosted by contributors.

(Magic Software) This blog addresses coronavirus and supply chain challenges.

(Dawn May Consulting) IBM i expert Dawn May gives a complete round up of IBM i resources.

(Fresche Solutions) How are you leveraging your systems and innovating for the future? Fresche’s 2020 IBM i in Business Survey will provide critical understanding into the role that IT plays in business. Participants will receive a report and invitation for a live session about the results.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

May 27-June 18 – Webinar Series – The Summit Lunch & Learn series is free online technical sessions for IBM i developers. RPG & DB2 Summit teammates Jon Paris, Paul Tuohy and Susan Gantner host live sessions led by guest instructors, including IBM Champions, IBMers from the Rochester and Toronto labs, and ISVs with developer-focused tools. Review and register for any or all of the topics here.

June 10-11 – Virtual Event – i-UG’s annual conference is going virtual and it’s free! Get the details and register here. On each day you will be able to choose from two streams of 45-minute presentations on topics relevant to today by industry specialists, some familiar and some new to i-UG conferences.

June 18 – Webinar – Not a front end web developer? No worries! This course from MAGiC (Mid-Alantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) will give you an overview of client-side web UI frameworks, in particular, Bootstrap 4 and Datatables on IBM i. You will learn about grids and responsive design, Bootstrap CSS, and JavaScript components.

June 22-23 – Livonia, Michigan – The Michigan IBM Power Systems Technical Education Conference (MITEC) is still scheduled to take in June and will feature more than 45 sessions covering topics such as system architecture, application development, mobile applications, RPG, Python, business intelligence, disaster recovery, and performance monitoring.

July 22-24 – Virtual Conference – OCEAN TechCon20 is three days of inspiration and innovation featuring such many expert speakers including Liam Allan, Patrick Behr, Rob Bestgen, Jim Buck, Erwin Earley, Charles Guarino, Mark Irish, Scott Klement, Doug Mack, Aaron Magid, Dan Magid, Eamon Musallam, Mike Pavlak, Steve Pitcher, Alan Seiden, and Carol Woodbury!.

POSTPONED – August 31-September 3 – Tampa, Florida – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

COVID-19 Response Updates

(cheddar) IBM creates a blockchain solution in assist with the medical supply shortage resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

(IT Jungle) Our own Timothy Prickett Morgan takes a look at the IBM I before and after the pandemic.

(IntelliChief) This blog looks at the push by many businesses to go paperless in response to COVID-19.

(Raz-Lee Security) In an effort to help organizations keep their employees and families safe while continuing business operations, Raz-Lee is offering its iSecurity Anti-Ransomware solution for free until July 1, 2020.

(iTech Solutions) This Q&A session offers some tips and tricks for working from home with your IBM i. Keep an eye on iTech Solutions website for more webinars to help you through the lockdown.

(COMMON) A new series aimed to help bring together COMMON community members with IBM i and remote work experts is happening on Wednesdays.

(IT Jungle) Will we make it through the current pandemic storm? Out editor-in-chief Tim Prickett Morgan has some thoughts.

(IT Jungle) Tim Prickett Morgan and Alex Woodie team up to profile how IBM i vendors are adapting to the new normal with news from Maxava, CNX, Rocket Software, New Generation Software, Infor, Raz-Lee Security, ARCAD Software, System i Developer, iTech Solutions Group, and COMMON.

(IT Jungle) Chordia Consulting offers our readers a significantly reduced rate for a remote IT healthcheck with a variant tuned specifically for IBM i shops and their special characteristics.

(Maxava) High availability software maker Maxava is making its Monitor Mi8 product, available free of charge to customers using its Maxava HA clustering software so they can monitor and manage their machines remotely

(IT Jungle) Our own Alex Woodie looks at how companies and conferences from our ecosystem is coping with the global pandemic.

(Fresche Solutions) A special deal for free licenses to Presto web development tools for IBM i to help companies with cope with remote workforces.

(System i Developer) RPG & DB2 Summit is planning to replace its March conference with a virtual conference beginning April 1.

(SQL iQuery) Stay in the know with Bob Cozzi’s map of the latest U.S. COVID-10 coronavirus statistics.