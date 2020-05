IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 22, Number 21

Doug Bidwell

As we report elsewhere in this issue, there really is not going to be a Technology Refresh as we know it and as we were all lead to believe was coming for IBM i 7.3 and IBM i 7.4, but rather just a refresh of all the pertinent groups through the PTF process.

Also, IBM’s Entitled Systems Support (ESS) has finally finished shedding its old coat, and the new one contains current resaves and a new way of asking for things! So be aware of that and take a gander. Moreover, Domino links have changed, thanks to Michael Mayer in Florida for spotting those.

Now, here’s a biggie if you are on IBM i 7.3 – a defective PTF. See the link in the IBM i PTF Guide for details, but here is the abstract: REASON DEFECTIVE. After loading the PTF, the IPL may fail with SRC B90037FF. A slip install of the OS will be required to correct the problem. Customers who ordered SF99730 or SF99703 between 05/15/2020 and 05/21/2020 may have received SF99703 level 18 as part of their order (the level shipped should be indicated in the documentation accompanying the order). SF99703 level 18 should not be installed without also installing PTF SI73391 either before or together, as SF99703 level 18 may result in system termination with B90037FF when installed without PTF SI73391. SF99703 level 19 has since been released and contains PTF SI73391.

PTF Groups 7.4:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package C0121740

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Backup Recovery Solutions

DB2 for IBM i

IBM Db2 Mirror for i

Performance Tools

IBM HTTP Server for i

DB2 Web Query for i V2.2.1

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.4

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0

PTF Groups 7.3:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package C0128730

TCP/IP

HIPER’s (High Impact/Pervasive)

DB2 for IBM i

DB2 Web Query for i V2.2.1

IBM HTTP Server for i

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.3

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0

PTF Groups 7.2:

Latest Cumulative PTF Package C0114720

TCP/IP

HIPER’s (High Impact/Pervasive)

IBM HTTP Server for i

DB2 Web Query for i V2.2.1

SAP support required PTF list for IBM i 7.2

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0

PTF Groups 7.1

Db2 Web Query for i V2.2.1

New (or Updated) Links this week:

SQL: SQL Maintained Temporary Indexes

Domino: Domino for IBM i: What system fixes are required?

Domino: Domino 11.0 for IBM i: Software requirements

Domino: Collaboration Software for IBM i operating system

HMC/VHMC: Virtual HMC appliance (vHMC) Overview

OIA: Understanding the OIA(Operator Information Area)

Your weekly tip: If you lose your Menu Bar on an emulation screen, right click to get key pad, view, check Terminal Window.

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (05/23/20). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 04/10/20 MF66828 MA48326 MF67267 (available!) 7.3 05/21/20 SI73035 SE73697 SI72233 (available, on Cume 0218) SI73030 SI72876 7.2 03/27/20 SI69824 SE73000 SI72423 (available!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

May 27, 2020: Volume 22, Number 21

May 16, 2020: Volume 22, Number 20

May 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 19

May 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 18

April 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 17

April 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 16

April 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 15

April 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 14

March 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 13

March 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 12

March 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 11

March 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 10

February 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 9

February 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 8

February 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 7

February 8, 2020: Volume 22, Number 6

February 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 5

January 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 4

January 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 3

January 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 2

January 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 1

December 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 52

December 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 51

December 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 50

December 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 49

November 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 48

November 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 47

November 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 46

November 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 45

November 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 44

October 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 43

October 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 42

October 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 41

October 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 40

September 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 39

September 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 38

September 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 37

September 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 36

August 31, 2019: Volume 21, Number 35

August 24, 2019: Volume 21, Number 34

August 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 33

August 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 32

August 3, 2019: Volume 21, Number 31

July 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 30

July 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 29

July 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 28

June 29, 2019: Volume 21, Number 26

June 22, 2019: Volume 21, Number 25

June 15, 2019: Volume 21, Number 24

June 8, 2019: Volume 21, Number 23

June 1, 2019: Volume 21, Number 22

May 25, 2019: Volume 21, Number 21

May 18, 2019: Volume 21, Number 20

May 11, 2019: Volume 21, Number 19

May 4, 2019: Volume 21, Number 18

April 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 17

April 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 16

April 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 15

April 6, 2019: Volume 21, Number 14

March 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 13

March 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 12

March 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 11

March 9, 2019: Volume 21, Number 10

March 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 9

February 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 8

February 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 7

February 11, 2019: Volume 21, Number 6

February 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 5

January 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 4

January 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 3

January 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 2

January 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 1

December 22, 2018: Volume 20, Number 51

December 15, 2018: Volume 20, Number 50

December 8, 2018: Volume 20, Number 49

December 1, 2018: Volume 20, Number 48

November 24, 2018: Volume 20, Number 47

November 17, 2018: Volume 20, Number 46

November 10, 2018: Volume 20, Number 45

November 3, 2018: Volume 20, Number 44

October 27, 2018: Volume 20, Number 43

October 20, 2018: Volume 20, Number 42

October 13, 2018: Volume 20, Number 41

October 6, 2018: Volume 20, Number 40

September 29, 2018: Volume 20, Number 39

September 22, 2018: Volume 20, Number 38

September 15, 2018: Volume 20, Number 37

September 8, 2018: Volume 20, Number 36

September 1, 2018: Volume 20, Number 35

August 25, 2018: Volume 20, Number 34

August 18, 2018: Volume 20, Number 33

August 11, 2018: Volume 20, Number 32

August 4, 2018: Volume 20, Number 31

July 28, 2018: Volume 20, Number 30

July 21, 2018: Volume 20, Number 29

July 14, 2018: Volume 20, Number 28

July 7, 2018: Volume 20, Number 27

June 30, 2018: Volume 20, Number 26

June 23, 2018: Volume 20, Number 25

June 16, 2018: Volume 20, Number 24

June 9, 2018: Volume 20, Number 23

June 2, 2018: Volume 20, Number 22

May 19, 2018: Volume 20, Number 20

May 12, 2018: Volume 20, Number 19

May 5, 2018: Volume 20, Number 18

April 28, 2018: Volume 20, Number 17

April 21, 2018: Volume 20, Number 16

April 14, 2018: Volume 20, Number 15

April 7, 2018: Volume 20, Number 14

March 31, 2018: Volume 20, Number 13

March 24, 2018: Volume 20, Number 12

March 18, 2018: Volume 20, Number 11

March 10, 2018: Volume 20, Number 10

March 3, 2018: Volume 20, Number 09