Four Hundred Monitor, August 5

Jenny Thomas

The beat goes on, as Sonny and Cher would harmonize, and while many might say that means time keeps marching forward, no matter what, time sure does seem to be moving awfully slow these days. Many aspects of our lives continue to be in a holding pattern as we wait out the pandemic, but in the IT world business continues and many of you haven’t missed a beat, although you have likely had to do a bit of pivoting. Our own Timothy Prickett Morgan found some reasons for optimism when he reviewed the latest Power Systems numbers, which is something to hang on to these days. In case you missed it, you can find Tim’s story at the top of our list below, along with more news and happenings of the week.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 5 – September 3, 2020 – Virtual Workshops – Summit Hands-On Live! technical workshops with Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris, Mike Pavlak, and Doug Mack go deep into 10 different skill sets that are critical for today’s IBM i developers. Instructors meet with students LIVE online to teach specific aspects of SQL, RPG, RDi, Db2 Web Query, and Python for RPGers. Each workshop features a full-day of learning, individual attention with a max of 20-students, lectures + hands-on labs, and access to an IBM i.

August 6 – Webinar – Get “5 SQL Tips Everyone Should Know” from Birgitta Hauser and Steve Spieler during this webinar. You’ll also discover a tool that can help you move beyond rows and columns to turn data into actionable insight.

August 26 – Webinar – Join us for an hour-long webcast “IBM i Transformation Risks Every Business Leader Should Know” that will explore: the danger legacy code poses to the business – especially in the age of COVID; why re-writes can cause more trouble than you think; how an automated and flexible approach to code transformation mitigates these risks; why Node.js is the ideal language for business success.

September 9 – Webinar – Gemko Information Group hosts IBM i professional Christopher Burns as he presents the free webinar “On the Clock.”

September 10 – Webinar – Join Mike Larsen of Central Park Data for his webinar “Creating PDF Documents with Python” that he is presenting at the September meeting of MAGiC. Membership is not required to attend the monthly meeting.

September 14-17 – Virtual Event – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the focus will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.