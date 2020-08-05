HelpSystems Makes A Move In Data Classification

Alex Woodie

Before you can secure your data, you need to know what data you have and whether it’s sensitive. That’s the logic that drove the acquisitions of a pair of data classification software companies by HelpSystems recently.

On June 25, HelpSystems’ announced the acquisitions of two firms — Titus and Boldon James — both of which offer similar capabilities in the field of data classification. HelpSystems plans to integrate their data classification offerings into products used by its large IBM i installed base.

Titus, which is based in Ottawa, Canada, says it provides solutions to “some of the largest financial institutions and manufacturing companies in the world,” including government and military in the G7 countries and Australia, as well as Fortune 2000 companies.

Boldon James, which is based in Cheshire, United Kingdom, develops a range of data classification solutions designed to work with messaging products like Microsoft Exchange, network gateways, and LDAP systems.

The idea is to integrate the technology with HelpSystems other offerings, thereby providing customers with better intelligence on where sensitive data resides, including on the IBM i server’s Windows-like Integrated File System (IFS).

“Bringing Titus and Boldon James into the HelpSystems family is another step toward our unwavering goal of giving customers the most robust collection of trusted security and automation solutions available, backed by a people-first commitment to long-term customer success,” Kate Bolseth, CEO of HelpSystems, states in a press release. “The talent, success, and market-leading solutions that characterize both Titus and Boldon James enrich and expand our ability to help our customers keep their data safe.”

While neither of the Titus or Bolton James products run directly on IBM i, they can detect and classify sensitive data residing on IFS, says HelpSystems spokesman Mike Devine.

“If you think about it, data classification is all about unstructured data – stuff like PDFs, Excel files, PPT, etc. — and not data stored on the IBM i,” he says via email, “but documents stored in the IFS would be considered unstructured data and could be secured by data classification software.”

Devine says the plan calls for integrating the Titus and Boldon James products with GoAnywhere MFT and Clearswift data loss. GoAnywhere MFT, of course, is the managed file transfer product originally developed by Linoma.

