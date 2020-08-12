Four Hundred Monitor, August 12

Jenny Thomas

For many of us, the last 100 days are something we would like to forget. Days running together as we learn to manage work life and home life and all the new rules and social practices that come with a pandemic. Imagine doing that and taking on the leadership role for the biggest IT firm in the world. IBM’s new CEO Arvind Krishna came on board in April just as the coronavirus was taking hold around the world and there was no choice but to hit the ground running. This week, we examined Krishna’s first 100 days, which you can read in the top story below, and then read on for more news that shows how our ecosystem continues to adapt and survive.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) Editor Alex Woodie finds a mixed bag when he looks back on the first 100 days of IBM’s new CEO.

(The New York Times) The first female IBM Fellow who worked in IBM research for 45 years passed away at age 88.

(IBM News Room) While COVID-19 continues to dominate the headlines, and our lives, IBM’s Watson has been helping businesses manage customer and employee demands and answer questions related to the impact of the pandemic.

(digitaltrends) Where they’re going they don’t need roads, they need data. The Michael J. Fox Foundation has teamed with IBM Research to put AI to work in finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

(Tech Republic) For those of you still working from home, here are a few tips on how to keep your team engaged during online meetings.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Profound Logic) Profound has launched a new podcast called iModernize. You can listen to episode one here.

(Seiden Group) If you’re considering a move to RPM-based Community PHP, you’ll want to read this blog on how to access the PHP toolkit for IBM i.

(IntelliChief) Controlling workflow is the key to success. Read to learn more about digitizing and managing processes and projects throughout your organization.

(The Finanser) Is there a problem with COBOL? This blog takes a look at both sides.

(Dice) Times change and fads come and go, but this blog bets of four programming languages that are here to stay.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 12 – September 3, 2020 – Virtual Workshops – Summit Hands-On Live! technical workshops with Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris, Mike Pavlak, and Doug Mack go deep into 10 different skill sets that are critical for today’s IBM i developers. Instructors meet with students LIVE online to teach specific aspects of SQL, RPG, RDi, Db2 Web Query, and Python for RPGers. Each workshop features a full-day of learning, individual attention with a max of 20-students, lectures + hands-on labs, and access to an IBM i.

August 26 – Webinar – Join us for an hour-long webcast “IBM i Transformation Risks Every Business Leader Should Know” that will explore: the danger legacy code poses to the business – especially in the age of COVID; why re-writes can cause more trouble than you think; how an automated and flexible approach to code transformation mitigates these risks; why Node.js is the ideal language for business success.

September 9 – Webinar – Gemko Information Group hosts IBM i professional Christopher Burns as he presents the free webinar “On the Clock.”

September 10 – Webinar – Join Mike Larsen of Central Park Data for his webinar “Creating PDF Documents with Python” that he is presenting at the September meeting of MAGiC. Membership is not required to attend the monthly meeting.

September 14-17 – Virtual Event – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the focus will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.